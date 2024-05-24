Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Hornby backs Latrell for Origin return

Martin Gabor -
Ben Hornby is confident Latrell Mitchell would get the job done if he’s picked for the Blues. (Image: Matt King/Getty Images)

South Sydney interim coach Ben Hornby says Latrell Mitchell “wouldn’t let anyone down” if he’s picked to make his State of Origin return, with the Rabbitohs star set to skipper the side this weekend for Indigenous Round.

Mitchell hasn’t played for the Blues since 2021 when he dominated at left centre, with the powerhouse predicted to be a nightmare for Queensland’s defence if he’s picked for the series opener even though he hasn’t been at his brilliant best.

The South Sydney fullback recently returned from a three-match suspension and has had no problem scoring tries, but hasn’t quite recaptured his best footy as the Rabbitohs continue to struggle as a team.

While his club form is still building, Hornby is convinced his star player would lift for NSW if he’s given the chance, with a calf injury ruling him out last year.

Latrell Mitchell hasn’t played Origin since 2021. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Latrell Mitchell hasn’t played Origin since 2021. (Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

“If I was standing on other side, I know who I’d want to be going against, and it’s not Latrell,” he said, with Mitchell to captain the team against Parramatta with Cameron Murray and Cody Walker injured.

“He’s a great player and he’s always been a big game player, so I can’t see why he wouldn’t be in the picture.

“He’s getting better and he’ll continue to get better in the next couple of weeks. He wouldn’t let anyone down.”

Walker will miss the Eels match with a calf strain but is an outside chance of being fit for Origin if selected.

“He pulled up a bit tight from the game on the weekend. We gave him as long as we could, but it’s low level so he should be back after the bye,” Hornby said.

“He’d have to go through the process so we’ll see how he is Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and see how he is from there.”

Martin Gabor - NCA NewsWire

