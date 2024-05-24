Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
Waanyi Garawa Gudanji woman Lizzie Hogan steps up for NT seat of Barkly

Giovanni Torre
NT Chief Minister Eva Lawler with Labor's candidate for Barkly, Lizzie Hogan. Image: supplied.


The Waanyi-Garawa-Gudanji woman Lizzie Hogan will run for the NT seat of Barkly at the next Territory election as a Labor candidate.

Ms Hogan, who is from Borroloola, has had a long career in the education and domestic violence sector, and currently works for the Northern Land Council’s Waanyi Garawa Ranger Group.

Ms Hogan has been involved volunteering and community service, and is currently part of an action group that provides mediation for families. She has also spent many years involved in organising and promoting community events such as NAIDOC.

The daughter of a drover who travelled the Barkly, Ms Hogan said on Friday that she knows the region well and will be a strong advocate for people across the Territory’s biggest electorate.

Ms Hogan, who has raised 13 children and has five grandchildren, has family connections across the Barkly region including the North and South Nicholson area, Barkly Tablelands, Tennant Creek, Lake Nash, Elliott, and Canteen Creek.

The Territory election will be held on 24 August this year.

Ms Hogan said she was happy to be part of Labor's team and is looking forward to the challenges ahead.

“I have put my hand up for this election because I want the Barkly to be a place where we all feel safe, happy and connected," she said on Friday.

“Our region is geographically vast but we are a relatively small, tight-knit community with a diverse, demographic. I know I can guide positive change for each and every one of us who calls the beautiful Barkly home."

Chief Minister Eva Lawler described Ms Hogan as "a strong, well-respected woman who is known throughout the Barkly as a hardworking community leader".

“With a wealth of experience in the education and domestic violence sectors, Lizzie is in a prime position to be a part of the positive social change Labor is driving, and we’re excited to have her on board," she said.

