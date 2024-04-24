Shane McAdam reels in huge mark in three-goal VFL performance on return from injury

Shane McAdam has made a solid case for a swift return to Melbourne's senior side in front of goals and shown no signs of a nagging hamstring concern with a huge soar in the VFL on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old played three quarters and kicked as many goals while his minutes were managed through a seesawing contest before the Tigers kicked away in the final term to win 15.5 (95) - 11.9 (75).

In his first game in new colours post-trade from the Crows, McAdam clunked a hanger late in the first term for Casey against Richmond at Punt Road oval.

Shane McAdam is up in the clouds! pic.twitter.com/UvpWSl5CBt — AFL (@AFL) April 24, 2024

He kicked two of the Dees seven first half goals in a forward line boasting 2021 premiership winner Ben Brown and former Bulldog Josh Schache.

The Dees took 14 AFL listed players into the contest, in comparison to Richmond's seven.

McAdam made the most of his limited possessions, and showed defensive effort with five tackles before the halftime break, where Casey took a slim 7.4 (46) - 7.2 (44) lead into the sheds.

After the Tigers put on three to start the third term, McAdam capped off a quick fightback cutting the margin back under a goal minutes before three quarter time after drawing high contact in a busy marking contest 20 out from goal.

It's understood he underwent some conditioning at the break, and did not return to the field for the final term.

Later on Wednesday, Kysaiah Pickett returned from suspension for a blockbuster ANZAC Eve contest between Melbourne and Richmond.

Steven May lined up at fullback, with the Tigers Indigenous stars Daniel Rioli, Maurice Rioli, Shai Bolton, Marlion Pickett and Rhyan Mansell named in their starting side.