Shane McAdam poised for Anzac Day eve Dees debut

Injury-plagued Melbourne recruit Shane McAdam is set to pull on his new colours for the first time this week after recovering from repeated injuries hampering his start to 2024.

The 28-year-old is due to run out for Casey against Richmond at Punt Road Oval in the VFL on Wednesday.

After managing a calf issue suffered early on in his start to life at Melbourne, McAdam was dealt another setback with hamstring troubles ruling him out for another extended patch to begin the season.

He has since returned completed his rehab schedule for the upper-leg injury and returned to training with the main group with the Demons keen to get him started for the year in the twos.

"Shane has done a power of work over the last couple of weeks," Melbourne high-performance manager Selwyn Griffith told club media this week.

"He's integrated into the main group, and we're excited to see him play with the VFL this week on Wednesday."

McAdam arrived at Melbourne after requesting a trade from Adelaide following 50 games, 72 goals and five years in the South Australian capital.

The Halls Creek product landed at the Crows on quick trade from Carlton after being picked up as a mature-aged draft pick in 2018.

He returned well over a goal a game in 2021 and 2022 after his debut in 2020, but managed just seven AFL games in his final season at Adelaide.