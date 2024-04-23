Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Shane McAdam poised for Anzac Day eve Dees debut

Jarred Cross -
Melbourne recruit Shane McAdam is set to tun out for Casey against Richmond in the VFL on Wednesday.

Injury-plagued Melbourne recruit Shane McAdam is set to pull on his new colours for the first time this week after recovering from repeated injuries hampering his start to 2024.

The 28-year-old is due to run out for Casey against Richmond at Punt Road Oval in the VFL on Wednesday.

After managing a calf issue suffered early on in his start to life at Melbourne, McAdam was dealt another setback with hamstring troubles ruling him out for another extended patch to begin the season.

He has since returned completed his rehab schedule for the upper-leg injury and returned to training with the main group with the Demons keen to get him started for the year in the twos.

"Shane has done a power of work over the last couple of weeks," Melbourne high-performance manager Selwyn Griffith told club media this week.

"He's integrated into the main group, and we're excited to see him play with the VFL this week on Wednesday."

McAdam arrived at Melbourne after requesting a trade from Adelaide following 50 games, 72 goals and five years in the South Australian capital.

The Halls Creek product landed at the Crows on quick trade from Carlton after being picked up as a mature-aged draft pick in 2018.

He returned well over a goal a game in 2021 and 2022 after his debut in 2020, but managed just seven AFL games in his final season at Adelaide.

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Jarred Cross   

Sport
The Fitzroy Valley basketball program bringing community together in droves
A mid-week evening youth basketball competition in the Kimberley’s Fitzroy Valle...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024
Sport
Knights avoid rival pluck to re-sign Dane Gagai on two-year extension
Dane Gagai is set to go well past 200 games with the Knights after recommitting...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024
Sport
Fresh allegations against troubled Roo Tarryn Thomas emerge
Police are investigating alleged harassment of a former partner by troubled form...
Jarred Cross 10 May 2024
Sport
Veteran Matildas keeper Lydia Williams announces international retirement
Matildas veteran and Noongar woman Lydia Williams has called time on her near 20...
Jarred Cross 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."