First Nations fashion brand Ngali announces biggest ever sale

Recognised in the fashion industry as one of the most successful First Nations owned and operated fashion brands, this month Ngali has gained even more attention with the brand announcing that it will be hosting its biggest ever sale in May.

Running from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th May, Ngali will open the doors of its Docklands studio to the public for the brands biggest ever sale.

Customers will have access to shop Ngali's archival pieces at up to 70 per cent off retail prices in addition to the brand's other unique clothing samples, footwear and accessories.

Aside from the brands popular limited-edition pieces, the sale will also see items that graced the runway at Ngali's 2023 AfterPay Australia Fashion Week (AAFW) show – the first show hosted by an Indigenous brand in the event's 27-year history – be available for purchase.

Customers will have the opportunity to shop designs which have featured in Vogue, Marie Claire and Elle.

In line with its collaborative approach to business, Ngali works with First Nations artists, including Lindsay Malay and Keedan Rigney to help bring its collections to life. Designs made by these artists will also feature in the sale.

Ngali on the runway at Melbourne Fashion Festival. (Image: Lucas Dawson)

(Image: Lucas Dawson)

With a just-in-time approach to manufacturing and using high-quality, long-lasting fabrics, whilst selected Ngali pieces are on sale, they are by no means dated or ready for the clothing bin. All of Ngali's pieces are designed to be worn season after season, no matter where they were purchased at what price.

With discounts across dresses, kaftans, shirts, shorts, t-shirts, pants, coats, skirts, and cotton cashmere wraps, consumers can expect prices to start at $30 and rise accordingly.

Ngali backstage at Melbourne Fashion Festival. (Image: Dan Castano)

(Image: Dan Castano)

With much planned for 2024 the sale will celebrate and make room for new collections from First Nations artists and Ngali founder, Denni Francisco.

"The last few months have been about finalising the collection for Autumn Winter. As a direct to consumer brand we work a bit later than the usual schedule within the industry," Francisco told Style Up last month.

"The next big fashion event for Ngali will be Pandora Australian Fashion Week. Before that, it will be the trade mission to the USA, Middle East in June and working with Country Road on our collaboration for the 2024 festive season."

For those unable to make it to the studio for the sale, Ngali have ensured the sale will also run online with up to 70 per cent off selected products.

Ngali's sale will run online and in-store at their Docklands studio space from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th of May, 2024.

For more fashion, beauty and lifestyle news subscribe for free to the Style Up newsletter.