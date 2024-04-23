Hockeyroos star Brooke Peris records 200th game

Brooke Peris notched up her 200th Hockeyroos appearance in Australia's draw against China at Perth Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Peris – who is the most capped Indigenous player in Australian hockey – captained the team during her milestone game.

The Hockeyroos – who donned their Indigenous strip for the clash – were able to overcome a two-nil deficit against a strong China side to escape with a draw as part of the Perth International Festival of Hockey.

The festival is a round robin series involving Australia, China, Japan and Australia A to determine the winner of the Perth's Women's Cup as part of preparations before the Hockeyroos head to Paris for the Olympic Games later in the year.

The 31-year-old Peris has enjoyed over a decade of excellence with the Hockeyroos since debuting against Japan – coincidentally also in Perth – back in 2013.

Peris admitted that there was an outpouring of emotion during the pre-game build up.

Brooke Peris in action for the Hockeyroos. (Image: Simon Watts)

"Before the game I was really nice and calm and then the girls presented me with a video and I got very emotional," Peris said.

"I was very overwhelmed and I cried the whole time.

"I did pull myself back together to come out and play and I enjoyed today and I really appreciate what the girls did for me."

The Territory junior's magnificent career has included represented her country int two Olympic Games and winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.

"It was so much fun, (to be) in front of family and friends, that we're in Australia, that we got to wear this uniform on this particular day," she said.

"It feels really unreal to think that I debuted and then I'm here 200 caps later and something about it just fits right and I'm happy and I'm really overjoyed.

"It's been a 10-year journey and I've enjoyed every bit of it – I can't believe it's gone this fast, 200 hasn't really sunk in yet."

Hockeyroos' Instagram described Peris as a 'leader on and off the pitch'.

"Brooke has become a crucial part of the team with a knack for scoring goals when we need them – including the equaliser in the match that gained us qualification for Paris," it read.