Addo-Carr opens door on code switch, dismisses queries of future Koori Knockout appearances

Canterbury-Bankstown winger Josh Addo-Carr says he would "100 per cent" consider a code switch to rugby union if the opportunity presented.

Speaking on his 'Let's Trot' podcast released on Wednesday, Addo-Carr told co-host and former NRL player Josh Mansour he believes he would "carve up" if given "the chance" to pursue a jump to rugby and follow previous league products who pulled on a Wallabies jumper at stages in their careers.

The admission came in a causal response spurred by an off-hand question from Mansour.

The NSW Origin and Kangaroos representative said he played "a couple" of rugby union games growing up.

"I reckon it would be fun. Meet new people, travel the world...I'd give it a crack," Addo-Carr said.

He said he would give union a "red-hot crack, if I ever got the chance".

Addo-Carr went on to issue his thoughts on the current state of the game in Australia's sporting landscape.

The Wallabies fell to their worst-ever showing at the Rugby World Cup earlier this year where they failed to progress past the pool stage for the first time.

After two World Cup triumphs in the 1990's, Australian rugby has endured a turbulent pair of decades at the both the administrative level and on the park.

The mens national side last held the Bledisloe Cup in 2002, with Super Rugby franchises also falling in popularity.

Addo-Carr said the profile of the sport pales in comparison to what it once was.

"To be honest with you, when I was growing up the Wallabies were massive. I don't want to be disrespectful to players that are in the team now. I just used to know everyone in the side…but now it's just - I don't know what it is. You just don't see them as much anymore," he said.

Asked if he would be "bored" receiving less ball on the wing in rugby compared to rugby league, Addo-Carr made what could be deemed a jab at his current club.

"Can you see yourself getting only eight to ten runs? You get pretty bored on the sting (wing)," Mansour asked.

Tongue-in-cheek, Addo-Carr responded "I think I'd get that only now".

The Bulldogs have finished 12th and 15th in the two years since Addo-Carr arrived at Belmore from the Storm.

A number of rival clubs, including Parramatta and Newcastle, as said to be interested in his signature should a move from Canterbury be on the cards.

Speculations on Addo-Carr's future with the Bulldogs rose after his alleged involvement in a brawl at this year's Koori Knockout on the NSW Central Coast.

The incident saw him rubbed out of the Kangaroos opening two Pacific Championship games against Samoa and New Zealand.

Addo-Carr previously revealed he was "put to sleep" during incidents leading up to the fight on the podcast.

On Wednesday's episode, he said there is "no way in the world" he has featured at the carnival for the final time.

"No way in the world…I love it," he said.

"I'll never give that up."