Hawks survive scare from Pies to re-draft veteran Chad Wingard

Chad Wingard will remain a Hawk in 2024 after being re-listed by the Hawthorn in the AFL pre-season draft on Wednesday.

Hawthorn delisted the 30-year-old "to utilise all selections acquired prior and during the recent trade period" at the national draft this week but committed to re-select the veteran as a rookie.

It came just months after signing a one-year extension while facing a lengthy rehab after injuring his achilles late in the season.

The move opened the door for rival clubs, with speculation Collingwood could swoop-in to end Wingard's tenure at the Hawks following a meeting between the parties just hours after his delisting.

Hawthorn eventually repaid the faith, moving quickly on Wingard with their pick in the pre-season draft. Teammate Cooper Stephens was similarly re-taken, as initially flagged by the club.

The two-time has played 71 of his 218 career games in brown and gold since crossing from Port Adelaide ahead of the 2019 season.

He endured an injury-plagued 2023, missing a chunk of the season with calf troubles and incident leaving him with a lacerated tongue before rupturing his achilles.