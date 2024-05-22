JUTE Theatre Company announces Queensland tour for David Hudson’s autobiographical play 'From Campfire to Stage Light'

David Bindi Hudson is set to tour his play 'From Campfire to Stage Light' across Queensland theatres in June 2024, visiting 10 theatres across the sunshine state.

Starting in Cairns before visiting 10 Queensland theatres, Hudson's autobiographical story turned play, 'From Campfire to Stage Light' is set to gain the attention of media, critics and the public.

The tour kicks off with a three-night session in Cairns from Thursday 13 to Saturday 15 June, before one-night stopovers in Caloundra, Townsville, Ipswich, Gladstone, Mackay, Bundaberg, Logan, Gold Coast, Redlands, finishing in Toowoomba on Saturday 14 July.

After celebrating its world premiere at Cairns Indigenous Art Fair in 2022, the critically acclaimed co-production of JUTE Theatre Company and Didge-Ralia, 'From Campfire to Stage Light', is described as an engaging performance by a born and bred Far North Queenslander and master storyteller.

Associating as a descendant of the Ewamian-Western Yalanji peoples of the Western Far North Queensland region, Hudson further reflects his culture and upbringing within the play.

"It is the hope that I can encourage and empower my people that many things are possible while always delivering a positive cultural message to a broader audience in the community, and the intention that all may embrace a greater understanding of each other," he said.

Behind the scenes of David Husdon performing 'From Campfire to Stage Light'. (Image: Paul Furse)

Written by Hudson with Kathryn Ash and Cindy Hudson, 'From Campfire to Stage Light' is a fusion of several creative's talents for storytelling and playwriting. In preparing to take his one-man show on the road next month, Hudson said he hopes his play will inspire a new generation of artists and performers.

"I can't wait to take Queensland audiences on a personal journey grounded in my connection to culture and Country and commitment to intergenerational knowledge sharing," he said.

"I feel honoured and proud to bring my life's story to audiences across Queensland, sharing the rich cultural heritage of my people and inspiring others to find strength and pride in their own stories."

David Husdon performing 'From Campfire to Stage Light'. (Image: Paul Furse)

JUTE Theatre Company's artistic director and CEO, Suellen Maunder, said Hudson is an extraordinary performer and his story is destined to resonate with Queensland audiences as it did in 2022.

"From Campfire to Stage Light is a play about opportunity, hope and how one man's affinity with culture and the arts can inspire and ignite a whole new generation of storytellers," she said.

Behind the scenes of David Husdon performing 'From Campfire to Stage Light'. (Image: Paul Furse)

Hudson also currently holds positions as a QTIC Champion (Queensland Tourism Industry Council), Board Member of QFNTC – (Queensland's First Nations Tourism Council) Chairman of FPAC (First People's Advisory Board) – Cairns Regional Council in addition to being honoured with a Hon. Doc from James Cook University for services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Culture, Hon Tourism Ambassador along with a Centenary Medal.

Celebrated and recognised as a renowned speaker, artist, and cultural advisor along with being an edu-tainer, Hudson is bound to wow Queensland audiences with his new work.

From Campfire to Stage Light will be performed from June 13 to 14 July across 11 Queensland theatres from Cairns to Caloundra, Townsville, Ipswich, Gladstone, Mackay, Bundaberg, Logan, Gold Coast, Redlands, and Toowoomba.

For more fashion, beauty and lifestyle news subscribe for free to the Style Up newsletter.