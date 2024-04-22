Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
NSW Police seek public's help to find missing girl in Sydney's inner West

Joseph Guenzler -
Hayley Wilson was last seen on Thursday, April 18th. (Image: NSW Police/Facebook)

Authorities in Sydney's inner west are seeking the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl.

Hayley Wilson was last spotted on Thursday, the 18th of April, 2024, at Cahill Place in Marrickville.

After Hayley did not return home and couldn't be reached, the Inner West Police Area Command was alerted.

They immediately initiated investigations to determine her location.

Concerns are growing among both law enforcement and Hayley's family regarding her well-being, given her young age.

Described as having an Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, Hayley is of medium build, with an olive complexion, standing approximately 167cm tall.

She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

It's noted that Hayley is often seen in the Marrickville area.

Anyone who may have seen Hayley or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."