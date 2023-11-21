Missing ex-AFL player Ezra Bray found alive and well in Melbourne

Former AFL player Ezra Bray has been found alive and well after a social media campaign was created to locate him last week.

The ex-Geelong and Carlton player had not been seen in over 12 months before a social media post was written by a family member last week.

"He hasn't used his bank accounts and no one among his family, friends or associates have been able to make contact with Ezra in the last 12 months," the post read.

"The family believe he may be in Victoria somewhere as he was last seen leaving on the bus some time ago to get out of the Northern Territory."

The original Facebook post sparked a flurry of support for Ezra and the family with subsequent social media posts seen by hundreds of thousands of people from all across the country.

Ezra Bray while playing for Geelong. (Image: Tony Lewis/ALLSPORT)

In a positive development, Bray has recently been found alive and 'happy' living in the suburb of Coburg in Melbourne.

His father Russell Bray wrote a message on Facebook to address all the 'wonderful people who opened their hearts' in helping find Ezra.

"The good news is the police rang half hour ago (saying) that they found him in Coburg, Melbourne, staying at an old lady's place who offered him a place of safety," Bray wrote.

"(I) spoke with them and thanks her from the bottom of my heart.

"I thank all you lovely, caring people who went out of your way to search for my son, he is alive."

Bray is familiar with Victoria, having spent time playing footy there, before and after his AFL career.

The Territorian was a super-talented junior player with TAC Cup club Calder Cannons, before eventually being drafted in the first round of the 1999 AFL Draft.