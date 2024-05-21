Rankine set for sideline stint with hamstring injury

Kuwarna star Izak Rankine is facing a stint on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring strain in the dying minutes of last Saturday's game against Collingwood at the MCG.

The Crows are reporting that the gun midfielder-forward will miss the club's next three games against West Coast, Hawthorn and Richmond.

Kuwarna assistant coach Nathan van Berlo labelled the news as disappointing.

"Speaking to (Crows High Performance Manager) Darren Burgess, we believe it's similar in nature to what he did last year and it will be around the three-week mark," van Berlo said.

It is a frustrating blow for the Crows, with the 24-year-old in the best form of his career since spending more time through the midfield.

A fortnight ago, Rankine had 24 disposals and three goals in Kuwarna's draw against Brisbane Lions and last Saturday he was arguably best afield against the Magpies, finishing with a career-high 30 disposals (16 contested), seven clearances and eight inside-50s.

The Kokatha and Ngarrindjeri man almost single-handedly dragged the Crows over the line with nine disposals and a goal in the last quarter.

With seven minutes remaining, Rankine roved the ball from a pack and dribbled the ball through in an effort that earned him a Goal of the Year nomination.

Kuwarna star Izak Rankine was brilliant in the four-point loss to Collingwood on Saturday. (Image: Getty Images)

Van Berlo acknowledged the performances that Rankine has produced in recent weeks.

"He's (Rankine) been playing some outstanding footy and (it was) arguably the best game I've seen him play on the weekend, just his ability to win the footy, hit the scoreboard and he's been doing that for weeks on end now for us, so it's going to be a big loss for us in the interim," he said.

"But I guess all we can do is hope that he comes back fresh and ready to go and attack the remainder of the year for us."

Rankine's hamstring injury occurred with 16 seconds remaining in the match after a blistering run down the wing that the umpire controversially deemed to be running too far.

The decision quelled any chance of a last-minute goal to hit the lead as the Crows succumbed to the Magpies by four points in a thrilling contest.

Van Berlo told media that it was a 'frustrating and disappointing result'.

"We did more than enough to get the result that we should've got and upon reflection there were a lot of things we could've done better to start the game and ultimately finish the game to get the result we wanted and the win we felt we deserved," he said.