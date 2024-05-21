Advocates urge Queensland spit hood ban as inquest into death in custody hears final witness

After over one month of hearings, on Tuesday the inquest into the death of mother, daughter, grandmother and sister Selesa Tafaifa heard from its final witness.

The inquest received evidence on the use of spit hoods in Queensland prisons, some of which is the subject of a non-publication order.

Witnesses and bodycam footage revealed Ms Tafaifa repeatedly said she couldn't breathe and called for her puffer before she was left face down and unresponsive next to the toilet in her cell with a spit hood over her head. One officer was heard saying on the footage "it's suffocating her" but nothing was done.

The inquest also heard the spit hood used may not have been easily breathable for Ms Tafaifa because it was incorrectly placed and possibly too small for her head.

Even when used according to policy, the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture considers spit hoods torture devices.

On the final day of inquest hearings, the Ban Spit Hoods Coalition urged the Queensland government to ban the use of these lethal devices "in law, across all settings and for all people".

The Ban Spit Hoods Coalition supported Ms Tafaifa's family's urgent call for justice and accountability.

"They have shown strength and dignity in this inquest, beyond what any family should ever be asked to do. We grieve their remarkable mother with them," the Coalition said in a statement.

Coalition member Alison Whittaker, from the UTS Jumbunna Institute for Indigenous Education and Research, said Ms Tafaifa "deserved to come home to her family – not to die alone with a spit hood over her head".

"We support her family in their urgent calls for justice," she said.

"For as long as Queensland refuses to ban spit hoods by law, they continue to torture and harm people just like Selesa and more families will be forced to endure what her family has."

Tabitha Lean of the National Network of Incarcerated & Formerly Incarcerated Women & Girls said the Network reaffirms their support "for the Tafaifa family and their fight for justice and accountability".

"Our observations of the process is that prison officers and the carceral state have sought to alibi themselves for the harm they caused to Selesa, resulting in her death," she said.

"We call on the government to not just ban the use of spit hoods but also other forms of torture, such as solitary confinement. As a National Network we will continue to fight to abolish prisons, so that no other lives will be taken by the prison system. Rest in peace Selesa."

The First Peoples Disability Network National Policy & Systemic Advocacy Manager, Woppaburra woman, Tahlia-Rose Vanissum,said: "We mourn the loss of our indigenous (Samoan) sister who became subject to the ongoing colonial violence our communities fight every day."

"All indigenous peoples that call this country home, since time immemorial, or just for a while, away from their own lands deserve better. We all deserve better," she said.

"Spit hoods, in any form, violate Australia's obligations under the United Nations Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. Spit hoods are a form of torture.

"Our sister Selesa's senseless death and the Queensland Corrective Services' repeated refusals to make the most basic acknowledgements of responsibility throughout the inquest is a national shame. Until spit hoods are banned nationally it is inevitable that more preventable and senseless deaths will occur."

National Indigenous Times has contacted the Queensland government for comment.