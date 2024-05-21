Operation underway to rescue Australians stranded in New Caledonia

Two Australian Defence Force flights have been cleared to help evacuate hundreds of Australians trapped in New Caledonia.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia had received approval for two flights after the international airport was shut down following days of violent rioting.

Senator Wong said passengers would be prioritised based on need.

"We continue to work on further flights," she wrote on social media platform X on Tuesday.

We've received clearance for two Australian Government assisted-departure flights today for Australian and other tourists to depart New Caledonia.@dfat is contacting registered Australians. Passengers are being prioritised based on need. We continue to work on further flights. — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) May 21, 2024

Violent protests have broken in the French-controlled South Pacific territory over proposed reforms to the French Constitution that would change local voting laws.

At least six people are believed to be dead as a result of violence, with many others injured.

There are 300 Australians registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade who are waiting to leave the island after the international airport was closed and roads were blockaded by authorities.

A nationwide curfew between 6pm and 6am has been put in place.

France has declared a state of emergency. (Image: Theo Rouby/AFP)

Authorities in New Caledonia, which is located about 1200 km off the east coast of Australia, have undertaken what they have called a "massive" mobilisation of security forces since unrest broke out

Australians in need of emergency consular assistance have been advised to contact the Consular Emergency Centre on 1300 55 135 in Australia or +61 6261 3305 from overseas.

Eleanor Campbell - NCA NewsWire