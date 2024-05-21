Anthony Mundine looks past Latrell Mitchell 'disagreement' to back Bunnies resurgence

Anthony Mundine has put aside a recent squabble with South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell aside to urge Bunnies fans to stick by their side after a disastrous start to 2024.

The former world champion boxer and St George star took to Instagram on Sunday to encourage Souths faithful to "stay in there" while the players are "busting their ass" to turn their fortunes around after their latest loss to the Cowboys during Magic Round.

The Rabbitohs are pinned to the bottom of the ladder with just one win after 10 rounds that have seen former coach Jason Demetriou shown the door following persistent rumours of environmental challenges at the club.

It's believed seven-time premiership coach Wayne Bennett, who fell one short with Souths after taking the club to the 2021 decider in his last stint at the club, will finalise his return to Redfern in the coming days.

In March, Mundine and Mitchell went blow-for-blow online in the fallout of a racial slur directed at Broncos half Ezra Mam by Roosters forward Spencer Leniu during the NRL's season curtain-raisers in Las Vegas.

Despite the stoush and Mitchell's bumpy start to the year - including a three-week suspension for an elbow to Warriors player Shaun Johnson and growing doubts around his performances in footy circles, Mundine backed the star half to remain key cog to Souths responding.

"To the Souths supporters, man, stay in there because the brothers - obviously me and Trell (Latrell Mithcell) had a bit of a disagreement before, but they're putting in," Mundine said.

"They're busting their ass to get the two points. Trell and Cody (Walker) are leading from the front, but they're all putting in and really trying to get the team momentum going."

The former NSW Origin representative backed the Bunnies to turn their year around with a little luck.

"I reckon once they get the two points they can go on consecutive run. Maybe string a string a few together, but it's just unfortunate certain things in the game just don't go your way or whatever," Mundine said.

"They had opportunities to win that game (against the Cowboys). But they'll be back, baby. So stay in there."