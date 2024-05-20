Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Red Centre brothers create Indigenous designed shirts for AFL Auskickers

Jackson Clark -
Hamish and Kobe Collins showcasing their artwork. (Image: Sacred Heart College)

Two brothers from the Northern Territory have created specially designed T-shirts for AFL Auskickers as part of the this year's Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

Hamish and Kobe Collins are originally from Alice Springs, but are currently residing in Adelaide attending the prestigious Sacred Heart College.

The pair are also talented footballers with 17-year-old Hamish playing in the South Australian National Football League U18s competition with North Adelaide, while 15-year-old Kobe is playing school football or Sacred Heart College and locally for Broadview.

Hamish said that the design was a representation of himself and his experiences with the AFL Auskick program.

"My design is a representation of myself and other young people who connect through AFL Auskick," he said.

"It reflects my own experience and the journey of connecting the communities all over Australia.

"As you can see the art reflects lots of people connecting through pathways (and) journeys … this is including adults, young people, First Nations and (non-Indigenous), working together for greater outcomes that AFL creates."

Central Australian brothers Hamish and Kobe Collins created the AFL Auskick shirt design. (Image: AFL)

Hamish and Kobe are accomplished artists from Alice Springs and were selected by NAB earlier in the year to design the official Auskick jumpers.

The initial design – created in black and white – was completed within a week and later digitalised with vibrant team colours.

Their work was so impressive that they have been asked by NAB to create another design in 2025.

The boys' family, particularly their sister Monica Turner-Collins, boasts a notable artistic legacy.

Turner-Collins was recently honoured at the Credit Union RAP Art Launch, where her works 'The Journey', 'The Celebration', and 'The Connection' were showcased.

Hamish and Kobe's older brother, Gibson Turner, is also an accomplished footballer who was formerly AFL-listed at Richmond.

Turner spent a year on the Tigers' list and has since featured at VFL, SANFL, WAFL and NEAFL level.

Hamish and Kobe will be special guests this week during Sir Doug Nicholls Round, where they are set to talk about the design during a halftime interview.

Meanwhile, the AFL umpires will also wear special uniforms, adopting the same design as last year's.

The uniform was designed by Noongar Wandandi Boodja man Joshua James, who is also a current umpire.

The artwork, titled 'Moorditj Koondarm', means 'Strong Dreams' in Noongar language, and showcases how strong, resilient and self-determined Aboriginal people are and the unity of people coming together.

"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."