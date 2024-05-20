Aboriginal Legal Service (NSW/ACT) elections called for Saturday

The peak Indigenous legal organisation in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory has called a member election for Saturday 25 May.

The Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) (NSW/ACT) announced the company member election which will see the appointment of up to 30 members, who in turn will appoint up to 12 directors from amongst themselves to form the ALS board.

All new members and directors will serve a period of three years, beginning from 1 July.

ALS chair Jason Allan said the Aboriginal community is encouraged to attend their regional election meeting.

"...join us for a cuppa and lunch, and help elect regional representatives for the ALS," Mr Allan said.

"This is what community control is all about."

Election events will take place at the following locations.

Central South Eastern Region: Queanbeyan Showground, Glebe Avenue, Queanbeyan.

Northern Region: Tamworth Community Centre, 3A Darling St, Tamworth.

Western Region: Bushman's Motor Inn, 9-13 Peak Hill Rd, Parkes.

Polling booths will be open from 10am to 1pm and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults over 18 are invited to vote in the region where they normally reside.

Voters must bring photo ID with their address.

More information can be found online.