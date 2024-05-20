BHP contributes $825k to on Country ear and hearing program

Indigenous families living in the East Pilbara will receive vital ear and hearing services on Country after a substantial donation from BHP on Friday.

The resources multinational gifted $825,000 to Ear Science Institute Australia's philanthropic arm – the Gift of Hearing – over three years to help enhance its programs, improve access to them and reduce the need for travel.

Ear Science ear health coordinator, Lucy Mitchell said BHP collaborated closely with the community, Puntukurnu Aboriginal Medical Service (PAMS) and other stakeholders, with the funding critical to the success of its Healthy Hearing Outback program.

"With BHP's support, we can expand and improve care on Country, boost community involvement and ensure the program's long-term sustainability for the Martu and Nyiyaparli peoples in the East Pilbara," she said.

The funding would help provide onsite and portable ENT and audiological equipment for the region and the employment of two Martu community liaison officers to guide the project team servicing the community.

BHP's $825,000 contribution over three years would help expand the scope of services available on Country, supporting the purchase of specialist equipment, additional staff, and training for local healthcare providers, in particular Martu and Nyiyaparli clinicians.

BHP has worked with PAMS before, co-funding a new dialysis clinic in Newman, managed by The Purple House, which has helped dozens of patients receive dialysis treatment while remaining on Country since 2022.

"Thanks to that funding, our dialysis clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art technology," PAMS said.

"Our specialist nurses are trained in dialysis treatment and oversee operations, with enough machines available to accommodate up to eight patients per day."

BHP said prevention and treatment of ear disease and hearing loss through the Healthy Ears on Country program would improve the long-term health outcomes for Indigenous people across the East Pilbara region.

Indigenous children have the worst rate of ear health in the world, with nine out of 10 experiencing some form of ear disease which, if left untreated, could lead to permanent hearing loss, developmental and speech delays.

BHP head of corporate affairs WA, Meath Hammond said access to quality health care was an ongoing challenge for people living in regional and remote communities.

"We are proud to partner with Ear Science to support the amazing work they do in the Pilbara," he said.

The program would support the Martu and Nyiyaparli peoples living in Newman, Jigalong, Punmu, Parnngurr, and Kunawarritji, and is expected to treat more than 500 children living there.