Cameron boots a confidence-boosting five goals against hapless Tigers

Charlie Cameron has lit up the Gabba with a confidence-boosting five-goal performance in Brisbane's demolition of Richmond on Saturday night.

The proud Lardil Waanyi man entered the game having booted a wayward 12.13 from his nine matches this season, but his radar was on against the Tigers, delivering five goals without a miss in the Lions 26.7 (163) to 6.8 (44) win.

The 29-year-old was at his electric best, pleasing Lions coach Chris Fagan.

"Confidence is always a good thing it doesn't matter how you get it as long as you can get it," Fagan said at the post-match press conference.

"It's great for Charlie on Indigenous Round to kick five.

"They're (Cameron and teammate Cam Rayner) a dangerous forward line when they work together well and they did tonight."

Cameron – who is in his seventh season at the Lions – said during the week that his poor goal-kicking to begin the season came down to overthinking.

"I was overthinking it the first couple of weeks and it was playing on my mind," Cameron told AAP.

"Too many things on my mind ... I've got a lot of things going on (in my head).

"(I've been) worrying about the outcome rather than the process, especially the goalkicking.

"The last few weeks I've been going back to my focus areas, which is pressure and bringing energy.

Charlie Cameron was at his best last night with five goals against Richmond. (Image: AFL)

"I've brought that the last two week – it hasn't shown on the scoreboard ... which is disappointing, but I'll keep working on it."

Pinjarap Noongar and Yawuru man Callum Ah Chee also had a strong performance registering 19 disposals and a goal.

Ah Chee also registered a career-high 12 marks, including a Mark of the Year contender during the second quarter where he leapt high over Tigers defender Nathan Broad, getting the perfect sit on his shoulders.

For the Tigers, Tiwi man Daniel Rioli was one of his team's best performers finishing with 25 disposals and 466 metres gained.

Menang Noongar man Shai Bolton had 18 disposals and Kokatha, Wirangu and Adnyamathanha man Matthew Coulthard kicked a goal after coming on at half time as Richmond's substitute.

Palawa man Rhyan Mansell left the field with a head injury after colliding with captain Toby Nankervis, while Noongar man Marlion Pickett also had a night to forget, registering just five touches.