Community-led justice reinvestment initiatives secure commonwealth support

Ten justice reinvestment programs have secured support through the federal government's First Nations justice package.

Announced on Friday, the community-led initiatives follow nine initial grants delivered under the package in February.

They form part of the federal government's $109 million First Nations justice package, with $79 million allocated to support up to 30 community-led justice reinvestment initiatives in First Nations communities across Australia.

The investment marks the largest commitment to justice reinvestment ever delivered by the Commonwealth.

Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, said the initiative will deliver place-based projects to improve lives, support safer communities and help to close the gap.

"Justice Reinvestment is all about putting First Nations communities front and centre when it comes to preventing contact with the criminal justice system," Ms Burney said.

"Communities can work together with local police, organisations, education and health services and local government to drive local solutions."

Justice reinvestment is a long-term, community-led approach to preventing crime, improving community safety and reducing the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults and children in custody.

Following assessment by an independent panel, ten community-led justice reinvestment initiatives have been selected across the Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and New South Wales.

They include programs rolled out by North Stradbroke Island's Minjerribah Moorgumpin (Elders-In-Council) Aboriginal Corporation, South Australia's Ngarrindjeri Regional Authority and Sydney's Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said he was pleased to announce the next round of recipients under the landmark package.

"Justice reinvestment empowers First Nations communities and leaders to develop local solutions to divert at risk adults and young people away from the criminal justice system," Mr Dreyfus said.

"We are continuing our support for community-led approaches that improve the lives of First Nations people and strengthen community safety."

Applications for funding under the federal government's justice reinvestment programs remain open year-round, with communities encouraged to apply via grants.gov.au when they are ready to do so.

Justice reinvestment programs

Katherine, NT (Savanna Solutions Business Services)

North Stradbroke Island, QLD (Minjerribah Moorgumpin (Elders-In-Council) Aboriginal Corporation)

Doomadgee, QLD (Gunawuna Jungai Limited)

Hope Vale, QLD (Cape York Institute)

Mornington Island, QLD (Jika Kangka Gununamanda Limited)

Meningie, Mid Murray, Murray Bridge, Murray Mallee and Raukkan, SA (Ngarrindjeri Regional Authority Inc)

Carnarvon, WA (Gascoyne Development Commission)

Halls Creek, Mulan, Kundat Djaru and Mindibungu, WA (Shire of Halls Creek)

Wheatbelt and Perth, WA (Aboriginal Legal Service of Western Australia Limited)

Sydney, NSW (Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation)