Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

"We want justice from this process": Selesa Tafaifa's family urge a ban on spit hoods at conclusion of inquest into her death

Dechlan Brennan -
Selesa Tafaifa called for her puffer and said she couldn't breathe before she died while wearing a spit hood. (Image: ABC)

The family of Selesa Tafaifa, who died after being placed in a spit hood, have called on authorities to enact change in an emotional plea after the inquest into her death finished hearing evidence on Friday.

The inquest into Ms Tafaifa's death at Townsville Women's Correctional Centre in November 2021 caused outrage and calls for the use of spit hoods to be banned, with her family saying they would not rest until they got "justice" for the 44-year-old Samoan Australian woman.

There has been a month of hearings in Brisbane into Ms Tafaifa's death, however they have been spread out over more than a year.

Her daughter, Salote Tafaifa said the inquest had stretched the family to the limit.

"We are still being stretched — emotionally, financially and legally," Salote said outside Brisbane Coroners Court.

"But we still sat in the inquest for every day it sat because we deserve the truth and accountability. We wanted the system to have to look us in the eye.

"The same system that failed to allow someone with severe mental illness access to services she so desperately needed, let alone contact her loved ones. She died as a result of trying to place a call to her parents whom were in Samoa at the time."

Ms Tafaifa died while restrained with a spit hood and cuffs, following an unsuccessful attempt at a phone call from the prison in order to reach her family.

Footage showed her crying out that she could not breathe before becoming unresponsive.

Ms Tafaifa's family had travelled from Samoa and Aotearoa/New Zealand to attend the inquest seeking answers and justice.

"We want justice from this process. For us, that means getting focus on the system, keeping the focus on the system," her daughter said.

"We also want change so that no family will ever have to know what it feels like to watch their mother, their sister, their daughter and their grandmother die over and over and over again in footage shown in a courtroom."

The family have called for a legislative ban on spit hoods - something recently enacted in NSW - as well as an end to the use of solitary confinement in Queensland.

"As the daughter of the woman that was killed by the Queensland prison system, I stand her today to tell her story, but may she be remembered for the woman she was and not the stories that were told in the courtroom," Salote said.

Salote said her mother's friends called her "Big Mumma", as a woman who was nurturing and caring; funny and gentle.

"She was resilient and staunch even though life dished her a very difficult path to live by. We are very proud of her," her daughter said.

The National Network's Tabitha Lean, who sat alongside the family during the inquest, said, "justice must be served; accountability must be delivered".

"Prison officers ignored Selesa's cries of 'I can't breathe', and 'my puffer, my puffer, my puffer'", Ms Lean said.

"There are no excuses for that. There can be no alibi."

The inquest before Deputy State Coroner Stephanie Gallagher has been adjourned for submissions before the findings are delivered.

   Related   

Sport
AFL system failing to engage Indigenous players amid slump in numbers
An AFL system fixated on discovering the most elite Indigenous footballers has b...
Andrew Mathieson 22 May 2024
News
NT Ombudsman report finds prisoners in Darwin kept isolated for up to five months
Inmates in the Northern Territory are reportedly being kept in isolation in a Da...
Dechlan Brennan 22 May 2024
News
Indigenous Cairns teenager promotes mental health through poetry
Indigenous Cairns teenager Marianna Saba-Edge has been advocating for young peop...
Joseph Guenzler 22 May 2024
News
Macron heads to New Caledonia for talks following riots
Protesters and a thousand French police reinforcements are playing a "game of ca...
Australian Associated Press 22 May 2024

   Dechlan Brennan   

News
NT Ombudsman report finds prisoners in Darwin kept isolated for up to five months
Inmates in the Northern Territory are reportedly being kept in isolation in a Da...
Dechlan Brennan 22 May 2024
News
News
"Waiting too long": Huckitta Station Traditional Owners to receive exclusive Native Title possession
The Amapete, Apwetyerlaneme, Atnweale, and Warrtharre Native Title holders of Hu...
Dechlan Brennan 21 May 2024
News
“High-risk, no-reward policy": NT Aboriginal justice agency criticises new curfew legislation
New legislation to make curfews easier to enact in the Northern Territory has be...
Dechlan Brennan 21 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."