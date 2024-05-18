"We want justice from this process": Selesa Tafaifa's family urge a ban on spit hoods at conclusion of inquest into her death

The family of Selesa Tafaifa, who died after being placed in a spit hood, have called on authorities to enact change in an emotional plea after the inquest into her death finished hearing evidence on Friday.

The inquest into Ms Tafaifa's death at Townsville Women's Correctional Centre in November 2021 caused outrage and calls for the use of spit hoods to be banned, with her family saying they would not rest until they got "justice" for the 44-year-old Samoan Australian woman.

There has been a month of hearings in Brisbane into Ms Tafaifa's death, however they have been spread out over more than a year.

Her daughter, Salote Tafaifa said the inquest had stretched the family to the limit.

"We are still being stretched — emotionally, financially and legally," Salote said outside Brisbane Coroners Court.

"But we still sat in the inquest for every day it sat because we deserve the truth and accountability. We wanted the system to have to look us in the eye.

"The same system that failed to allow someone with severe mental illness access to services she so desperately needed, let alone contact her loved ones. She died as a result of trying to place a call to her parents whom were in Samoa at the time."

Ms Tafaifa died while restrained with a spit hood and cuffs, following an unsuccessful attempt at a phone call from the prison in order to reach her family.

Footage showed her crying out that she could not breathe before becoming unresponsive.

Ms Tafaifa's family had travelled from Samoa and Aotearoa/New Zealand to attend the inquest seeking answers and justice.

"We want justice from this process. For us, that means getting focus on the system, keeping the focus on the system," her daughter said.

"We also want change so that no family will ever have to know what it feels like to watch their mother, their sister, their daughter and their grandmother die over and over and over again in footage shown in a courtroom."

The family have called for a legislative ban on spit hoods - something recently enacted in NSW - as well as an end to the use of solitary confinement in Queensland.

"As the daughter of the woman that was killed by the Queensland prison system, I stand her today to tell her story, but may she be remembered for the woman she was and not the stories that were told in the courtroom," Salote said.

Salote said her mother's friends called her "Big Mumma", as a woman who was nurturing and caring; funny and gentle.

"She was resilient and staunch even though life dished her a very difficult path to live by. We are very proud of her," her daughter said.

The National Network's Tabitha Lean, who sat alongside the family during the inquest, said, "justice must be served; accountability must be delivered".

"Prison officers ignored Selesa's cries of 'I can't breathe', and 'my puffer, my puffer, my puffer'", Ms Lean said.

"There are no excuses for that. There can be no alibi."

The inquest before Deputy State Coroner Stephanie Gallagher has been adjourned for submissions before the findings are delivered.