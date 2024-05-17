Koethuka Kakur: Sherrin gets a makeover for Sir Doug Nicholls round with new name and artwork

The iconic Sherrin - a mainstay on every oval across the country for decades - will change its name for only the third time in its 140-year history over the next two weeks to celebrate Sir Doug Nicholls round in the AFL.

The game day balls will feature Koethuka Kakur, from the kalaw kawaw ya dialect from the Western Torres Strait Islands.

The ball will also feature the unique artwork of former AFL, and current VFL, player Ben Davis, who has brought to Saibai and Waiben Islands culture and heritage, to life on the famous red and yellow leather "pills".

Mr Davis, who played for the Adelaide Crows between 2019 and 2022, said strong Indigenous figures during his time at the club inspired him to go and learn more about his culture, which led him to design the 2021 Crows Indigenous jersey.

Mr Davis' design on the Sherrin game ball for Sir Doug Nicholls round is focussed on connection through the game.

This includes the significant impact and influence First Nations men and women have had on the sport, and their passing of leadership onto the next generation.

"The name of this piece is Connection," Mr Davis said. "I thought about how footy connects us all. It connects people from one side of Australia to the other, and I thought about how in Indigenous culture we're connected through our generations."

The Sherrin footballs with their new name (Image: Supplied)

The players at the Sir Doug Nicholls launch on Monday all spoke of their love of the Sir Doug Nicholls round, with St Kilda player Bradley Hill labelling it his "favourite".

Mr Davis said the round was "so important," as it gave the opportunity for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island excellence to be celebrated.

"It stems far beyond football," he said.

"It allows our Indigenous people to feel valued and really feel like they can express their culture and really be appreciated."

727 game balls have been produced by hand at Sherrin's factory in Keysborough, Victoria, with over ten colours and 33 hours of printing required.

Sherrin's Marketing Director, Naomi Maclean, said the company was committed to acknowledging the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage "in our great Game".

"Through Sir Doug Nicholls Round, we are able to help build deeper connections to country, enable important storytelling via a unique ball design and raise funds for causes to support the Indigenous community," Ms Maclean said.

15 per cent of all proceeds from the entire 2024 Sherrin Sir Doug Nicholls range will go to the Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency (VACCA), an Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation (ACCO) who have supported Aboriginal children, young people, and families throughout Victoria for 45 years.

They are available to purchase online.