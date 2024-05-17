Indigenous hero Jaime Chapman sets the tone in Origin opener

Jaime Chapman took little time to have an impact on Thursday night's women's State of Origin series opener.

Just nine minutes into the battle and up 6-0, the New South Wales winger perhaps put down one of the greatest individual tries of all time – either of men or women – while deservedly in front of the largest crowd ever in the maiden three-game series.

The Gomeroi woman ran from inside the defensive 20 metres and brushed aside two defenders before running back in-field to break another pair of tackles that allowed her to straighten up in sight of the line to delve under the posts.

Not only did Chapman score a try to remember in future Origin folklore, the 22-year-old ran past no less than Tazmin Rapana, Evania Pelite, Emily Bass and finally Tamika Upton to get there.

"Chapman, what a sight in full flight, one of the great athletes in rugby league, scored one of the best individual tries we have seen in any Origin," Nine commentator Peter Psaltis called, almost claiming Chapman's try while she was still 25 metres out while three Queenslanders were within reach.

Chapman proved that she is the woman for the moment. The big moment.

The last four matches she has appeared in have returned three tries in the 2023 NRLW grand final loss for Gold Coast, two for the Indigenous All-Stars earlier this year, another for Australia and the superb near length-off-the-field try to secure the Blues a 20-12 victory in Brisbane.

"When I see space, I just want to run for it," Chapman told NRL.com.

"I'm so lanky and have got the longest legs, so it doesn't really work, but I guess it did this time.

"I just saw the space and decided to step out on the outside and it worked out for me, so I just kept running!

"The atmosphere was incredible – 25,000 people there and when I looked up on the screen, you could hear the roar, so it was really cool to have that at a women's game.

"It was definitely the loudest crowd that I've ever played in front of."

Chapman additionally finished the night with four tackle breaks and 170 run metres, only just behind teammate Olivia Kernick by a single metre.

The Titans star displayed all aspects of her abilities on the wing from past stints in the centres and even in the back row, as seen by her powerful running against the stunned Maroons outfit.

Fullback Tamika Upton scored the first Queensland points in 53rd minute – after the Maroons trailed 14-0 at half time – following a step inside a tackle close to the line before reaching over for the first of the state's only two tries for the night.

After the visitors crossed twice inside the first 10 minutes to lead 12-0, it was Caitlan Johnston, who all but secured the win with a 64th-minute try after a couple of penalty shots contributed to the lead stretching out to 16 points with just 14 minutes left.

Chapman was also full of praise for Indigenous teammate Kernick for the role in setting the tone early for New South Wales after her selfless positional switch for the team into lock paid off.

"That strong start we had at the start of the game was amazing," she said.

"I'm just so proud of everyone.

"Everyone did their job.

"We had a game plan and all forwards stuck to it and she's in a new role, but Olivia's so game smart and game aware.

"She knows what's going on and she's level-headed too, so she keeps them in their place and tells them where to go.

"She's such a strong leader and she fits really well into that lock position.

"For New South Wales, in Origin, she's stepped up and she really made lock her own."

After the one-time Broncos star switched her attention for the next game in Newcastle, she is hoping the home fans will get behind the Blues in bringing the Origin shield back home after a controversial series loss last year.

Queensland claimed the silverware in the two-game series on points aggregate after scoring four more points over both rubbers.

The New South Wales camp at the time believed the series was drawn after both sides picked up a win each.

"We know Newcastle fans really step up when it comes to (hosting) their home games at the McDonald Jones Stadium," Chapman said.

"So I think it would be really nice to actually go to Newcastle and have fans backing me.

"They're very loud and very supportive of their team.

"But when it's the Blues, I'm really excited to be able to play in front of the Newcastle fans."