Reds out to involve Vunivalu early in vital Fiji clash

Murray Wenzel -
The Queensland Reds are hoping Suliasi Vunivalu (centre) will fire early in his Fiji homecoming. (Image: Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

Tate McDermott has pledged to bring Suliasi Vunivalu into the action early in the winger's Fijian homecoming for the Queensland Reds.

The Fijian-born winger will return to the Reds' starting line-up this week, emerging teen Tim Ryan sent to the bench to catch his breath after scoring six tries in the last three games.

The Reds, fifth with three rounds to play, must beat the Drau in Suva on Saturday to remain a chance of unseating either the ACT Brumbies or Chiefs to claim a top-four spot and a home final.

"He's probably been down on a little bit of confidence," halfback McDermott said of the Wallabies' World Cup winger.

"He was playing great footy for us and has had good patches.

"Nothing jumps out (to explain his lack of confidence) but what we can do is get him involved early in the game.

"We just need to find a way to get him into the game, that's on us (playmakers).

"To be here in front of a friendly crowd for him, to regain that kind of form is going to be big for us."

The Reds were overwhelmed 41-17 in Fiji last year, the Drua's biggest-ever Super win.

The hosts are eighth (4-7) and lost just once in Fiji all season but coming off a hefty loss to the Western Force in Perth last week.

"It's a bit of a graveyard for travelling teams," McDermott said.

"It's about finding that way to win.

"We've got to be smart, make sure we do the little things well and that the effort's there."

The Reds have also rested first-choice hooker Matt Faessler, winger Mac Grealy and outside centre Josh Flook, with Floyd Aubrey to make his starting debut on the opposing wing to Vunivalu.

