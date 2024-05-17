First Nations fashion brand Lazy Girl Lingerie returns to the Australian Fashion Week catwalk

Stealing the spotlight at Australian Fashion Week's David Jones X Indigenous Fashion Projects runway, First Nations fashion brand Lazy Girl Lingerie made a whimsical return to the AFW catwalk this week.

Whilst it may be founder Cassandra Pons' second time showcasing her brand on the Australian Fashion Week (AFW) runway, it was the first time the designer revealed her new Ocean Eyes collection at the renowned fashion event.

Taking part as one of the selected Indigenous Fashion Projects Pathways designers to display their work during AFW, Pons was as eager and enthusiastic as the crowd that filled the room.

"The IFP program has fostered a sense of community and connection between us all being able to relate to each other about our journeys with our brands," Pons told Style Up earlier this week.

"It's truly an honour to work with the other designers, their stories inspire me and we can help lift each other up as well as provide inspiration for other First Nations designers of what is possible.

"This will be my second time presenting at AFW, after my debut last year with the Indigenous Fashion Projects team. It is a thrilling experience and so exciting to implement the learnings from last year into my collection and experience for 2024."

Lazy Girl Lingerie on the David Jones X Indigenous Fashion Projects runway. (Image: Getty Images)

Coined as what critics may describe a chic yet highly feminine whimsical-esque collection, Pons said Ocean Eyes was created with the intention of being ethereal, elegant and relaxed – and that it was.

"A step in a new direction, this collection feels ethereal, elegant and relaxed," she said.

"It features new natural fibre fabrics in a calming palette that helps to share my brand's message of caring for country through the clothing we adorn ourselves in.

"This collection explores the connection we feel to the ocean, urging us to consider the impact the clothing we wear has on the environment.

"It feels playful and fun drawing inspiration from the beauty of nature that surrounds us."

Lazy Girl Lingerie on the David Jones X Indigenous Fashion Projects runway. (Image: Getty Images)

Lazy Girl Lingerie on the David Jones X Indigenous Fashion Projects runway. (Image: Getty Images)

When discussing her involvement in the IFP Pathways Program and the opportunities that have stemmed from it, Pons said the program has not only elevated her brand but provided her with valuable industry connections.

"I have loved being involved with the IFP Pathways Program, it has elevated my brand and provided industry connections and experiences, holding my hand through new wholesale collaborations that may not have otherwise been possible without the program," she said.

"It has given me exposure on a national stage as well as mentoring and coaching to keep growing my brand all the while staying committed to my brand values."

Lazy Girl Lingerie on the David Jones X Indigenous Fashion Projects runway. (Image: Getty Images)

Lazy Girl Lingerie on the David Jones X Indigenous Fashion Projects runway. (Image: Getty Images)

Despite having had a busy 2023, Pons - a proud First Nations woman and descendant of the Waanyi people - continues to show no signs of slowing down, but rather speeding up.

While she is excited to be a part of several new projects this year, the talented creative is ready to jump into her new role as a mother.

"The past few months have been a whirlwind for Lazy Girl Lingerie. I hit the ground running after a massive 2023 which saw my first Australian Fashion Week debut and Melbourne Fashion Week debut," she said.

"Lazy Girl also had an exciting feature in Peppermint Magazine. Next, I launched my summer collection which was a hit and I am so grateful for the support from my Lazy Girl community."

"An amazing new journey is also right around the corner for me, that of motherhood! My husband and I are expecting our first baby in July so this will see a transition period for Lazy Girl Lingerie while I adjust to life with my new plus one.

"I will have my Ocean Eyes collection ready to share with the world in late 2024 and look forward to seeing how the business grows with me during this exciting next chapter."

Lazy Girl Lingerie on the David Jones X Indigenous Fashion Projects runway. (Image: Getty Images)

