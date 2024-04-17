New charges against former Broome bishop accused of abusing dozens of Indigenous children and young men

Western Australian police Child Abuse Squad detectives announced new chargers against former bishop of Broome, Christopher Saunders, on Wednesday.

The new charges arose from an ongoing investigation being conducted by the squad.

It will be alleged that in 2016, Saunders sexually assaulted a man who was 21 or 22 years at the time of the offence.

The 74-year-old has been charged with two counts of Unlawful and Indecent Assault and is due to appear before the Broome Magistrates Court on 17 June.

This investigation is ongoing and detectives urged anyone with information relating to this matter to

contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

In February, police charged Saunders with two counts of sexual penetration without consent, 14 counts of Unlawful and Indecent Assault, and three counts of being a person in authority and indecently dealing with a child between the ages of 16 and 18.

In 2023 a leaked 200-page report from the Vatican found it was likely Saunders sexually assaulted four Indigenous youths, and may have groomed 67 others.

It also claimed he used significant amounts of church funding to bring alcohol into dry communities, and alleged other offences.

If you are a victim of sexual abuse, or if you have information about someone being sexually abused, please contact police on 131 444, or report the information anonymously via the Safe2Say online reporting platform.