National Indigenous Times

Warriors sign Penrith prop James Fisher-Harris

George Clarke -
James Fisher-Harris will leave Penrith at season's end, heading home to join the Warriors. (Image: James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS)

The Warriors have completed the shock signing of three-time premiership-winning prop James Fisher-Harris after he was granted a release from Penrith on compassionate grounds.

Fisher-Harris will see out the remainder of the 2024 season with the Panthers before moving to Auckland to take up a four-year deal.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George described the signing as one of the most significant coups in the club's history.

Fisher-Harris, 28, was contracted with Penrith until the end of 2026, but after returning to New Zealand for a bereavement earlier this year was given permission to move closer to home.

"Fish has been exceptional for the Panthers, both on and off the field," Penrith coach Ivan Cleary said.

"The leadership and cultural impact he has displayed since coming into first grade has been outstanding.

"He's evolved into one of the game's elite players, and coaching him has been a pleasure."

Fisher-Harris' exit will clear close to $900,000 off the Panthers' salary cap and suddenly makes them a major player in the NRL's transfer market.

Penrith will undoubtedly be in the hunt for another middle forward but they could also look to prioritise the retention of several other players, namely winger Sunia Turuva, who has been heavily pursued by St George Illawarra.

For the Warriors it reinforces an already stacked pack, with Fisher-Harris' arrival offsetting Addin Fonua-Blake's exit to Cronulla at the end of this year.

"It's a huge signing for us, undoubtedly one of the biggest in our club's history," George said.

"To be able to add a player of his calibre and standing to our squad is a tremendous boost for 2025 and beyond."

George Clarke - AAP

