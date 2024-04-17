Wugularr School honours AFLW player Ashanti Bush with name of new merit award

Gold Coast Suns AFLW player Ashanti Bush has been recognised by a school in remote Northern Territory by having a major award named after her.

Wugularr School in Beswick – located 118km south-east of Katherine – has introduced a merit award for students in the Sports and Recreation program called the Ashanti Bush Award.

The award will recognise students who display good sportsmanship and participation.

Beswick is located on the bank of the Waterhouse River and has a population of around 500 people, with Wugularr the community's only school.

Bush was formerly a student at the school before she moved to Darwin to attend boarding school.

The 21-year-old said that she felt honoured to have an award in her name.

Ashanti Bush in action for the Gold Coast Suns. (Image: AFL)

"It makes me feel proud of myself, having an award named after me," Bush said.

"My little sister goes to school there now, so it's really special."

The Territorian was taken by the Suns with the eighth pick in the 2021 NAB AFLW Draft and has played ten games for the club.

She was originally a member of the NAB AFLW Academy and Northern Territory-based Suns Academy.

She said her advice for anyone from her hometown wanting to play football at the elite level was to keep pushing through 'no matter what happens'.

"If it's hard or not, or things get tough, keep going because there's support everywhere around you," she said.

A highly-skilled forward with strong hands overhead and excellent evasive ability, Bush has provided a number of highlights during her short time in the AFLW.

None better than kicking the AFLW Goal of the Year in Season 7 after a brilliant snap from the boundary line against Greater Western Sydney.

"I never thought I'd win an AFLW award – when I found out my reaction was shocked.

"My little cousins love to watch my videos and always talk about it."

Bush returned to NT and played for Northern Territory Football League club Nightcliff during the most recent Top End season, featuring in eight games for the club.