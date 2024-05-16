NT Aboriginal peak bodies call for more comprehensive approach to meet Closing the Gap socio-economic targets

Aboriginal Peak Organisations NT has welcomed the Territory budget's investments in housing, community safety and education, but emphasised the need for a more comprehensive approach to meet the socio-economic targets outlined in the National Agreement on Closing the Gap.

APO NT said that although the budget initiatives are welcome, they fall short of addressing key recommendations from the Productivity Commission's review, which pointed to significant setbacks, including declining progress on eight of the 17 CtG targets, and a concerning rise in adult imprisonment rates – the highest nationally.

APO NT acting chief executive, Nicole Hucks, said that while Territory budget included some positive steps forward, particularly investments in housing, education, and community safety, "to truly address the challenges facing Aboriginal communities, a more comprehensive approach aligned with Closing the Gap targets is needed".

"We at APO NT remain committed to working collaboratively with all levels of government to ensure long-term solutions and empower our communities through culturally-responsive programs and economic development opportunities," she said.

The Northern Territory Indigenous Business Network (NT IBN), a member organisation of APO NT, said it viewed the NT budget as "prioritising punishment over preventative measures".

"The focus on police, prisons, and work camps overlooks wealth generation, economic development opportunities for Aboriginal Territorians, and job creation on country," the group said.

APO NT said the Territory government's "investment in health, while modest, is recognised for its long-term benefits, especially when combined with improved housing".

"This collaborative effort is expected to significantly improve overall well-being and stability within communities, leading to a healthier future," the peak body alliance said in a joint statement.

On community safety, APO NT reiterated a view held by a number of justice experts and advocates, including the North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency (NAAJA): "Increased police presence alone won't guarantee safer communities."

The collective emphasised the importance of directing police funding towards a flexible and culturally sensitive community policing model which prioritised ongoing cross-cultural training for officers, fostering respectful relationships with remote communities, and expanding the Aboriginal community police workforce.

APO NT described the Territory government's concurrent announcement of funding for domestic violence initiatives and women's prisons as "concerning".

"This approach undermines progress in addressing the root causes of domestic violence through preventative and supportive measures, rather than relying solely on punitive responses."

The peak body collective welcomed the NT government's investment in education and said it was eager to collaborate with the Territory's Department of Education on culturally responsive programs.

"Empowering Aboriginal youth through such programs is crucial for their success," APO NT noted.

APO NT is a formal alliance that, through its membership, represents the majority of Aboriginal people in the Northern Territory, and includes the Aboriginal Medical Service Alliance Northern Territory (AMSANT), North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency, Central Land Council (CLC), Northern Land Council (NLC), Tiwi Land Council (TLC), Anindilyakwa Land Council (ALC), Aboriginal Housing NT (AHNT) and the Northern Territory Indigenous Business Network.