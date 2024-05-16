Indigenous helpline 13YARN inundated with racism-related calls post referendum

More than a quarter of calls to the First Nations-led national crisis support service -13YARN – have been from Indigenous people citing racism post the Voice to Parliament referendum.

When the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum was defeated in October, the result caused widespread pain and rupture in many First Nations communities.

The Indigenous support line 13YARN, which was set up for mob who are feeling overwhelmed or having difficulty coping, has been inundated by First Nations people calling in this year citing racism as their reason for feeling distressed.

So far in 2024, 26 per cent of calls to the national Indigenous helpline have been from First Nations people experiencing racism or abuse.

That has risen from 16 per cent in 2022 to 19 per cent last year.

13YARN national program manager, Marjorie Anderson said one of the most significant drivers for people seeking help has been racism in the aftermath of the Referendum.

"It is sad this is the experience of our people, but we are pleased 13YARN can offer safe, confidential and culturally appropriate support," she said.

"Amid news reporting of the Productivity Commission's Closing the Gap report we saw around 43 per cent of calls related to racism, and again, the release of Closing the Gap data saw 47 per cent of calls connected to racism.

"These two days represent the single highest figures to date."

The crisis helpline 13YARN recently reached a significant milestone of 50,000 calls since launching in early 2022.

Calls to the support line increased by nearly 50 per cent in the first two years of operation: from around 17,000 calls in 2022 to 25,000 calls in 2023.

Ms Anderson said the service's rapid growth had been responsive to the urgent need for culturally safe and confidential crisis support.

"Over the last two years, the demand for help is far beyond what we ever expected and continues to grow," she said.

"We have seen 27 days with more than twice, and sometimes nearly three times the average number of calls from help seekers.

"Many of these peaks coincide with sorry business, deaths in the community and challenging moments in community life."

Ms Anderson said during the Voice referendum campaign calls were up by 40 per cent.

She said other peak periods including the New Year period and January 26.

Ms Anderson said while Lifeline's 13 11 14 crisis helpline refers around 60 per cent of help seekers to other programs and services, in 13YARN's case, there are not always equivalent culturally safe services to refer people to, especially in remote locations.

"If we are to truly close the gap, more homegrown culturally safe services in regional and remote locations, designed and run by local Aboriginal people, are critically needed," she said.

"As an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander led, designed and run service, 13YARN promotes trust among help seekers who know they will be yarning with someone who understands them.

"The conversation is confidential, and we are a safe space for people to yarn about worries, needs and concerns."

13YARN is an Australian Government funded initiative co-designed and developed by Lifeline Australia and Gayaa Dhuwi (Proud Spirit) Australia along with leading Aboriginal mental health professionals and lived experience and community groups.

Indigenous peoples feeling worried or no good are encouraged to connect with 13YARN [13 92 76] and talk with an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.