Renowned stylist Lindyn Rowland takes on new role at Australian Fashion Week ahead of overseas move

Recognised and renowned in the First Nations fashion community as somewhat of a force to be reckoned with, talented creative Lindyn Rowland has ventured into a new realm this year, taking on the joint role as head fashion stylist for Australian Fashion Week's Indigenous Fashion Projects Runway, presented by David Jones.

Sharing the role's responsibilities with head stylist Karinda Mutabazi, the proud Wiradjuri and Waiben Island man is thrilled to have been provided with the opportunity to work alongside another talented First Nations creative.

When it comes to what the role of runway stylist involves, Rowland said while the job has entailed more than he initially expected it has been an amazing learning experience that he has truly enjoyed.

"It's actually way more than I initially expected, let's just say…bringing the designer's vision to life, and a whole lot more, castings, fittings, creative direction, late nights, no sleep, and lots of coffee," he said.

Similar to most head stylists working on runway shows throughout Australian Fashion Week, Rowland wanted to ensure his creative vision was correctly displayed through the way garments were assembled and styled with correlating accessories and additions.

"My goal is to not only show that Blak Excellence is powerful, I also want to create a safe space for all people of colour, especially our mob in this space, as we weren't welcomed into these creative spaces for many years," Rowland told Indigenous Fashion Projects.

"I also want to show the beauty of Blak/Black people, and our connection.

"A Lindyn Rowland show is all about prioritising culture, and showing Blak Excellence."

Lindyn Rowland working behind the scenes on the David Jones X IFP runway. (Image: Indigenous Fashion Projects)

When discussing how he has found working friend and fellow stylist Karinda Mutabazi, Rowland said it has been nothing but a fun and highly-collaborative journey and that he could not have done without her.

"Karinda has been my friend for a couple of years now, so watching her work from afar during those years I knew what I could expect working with her," he said.

"She is seriously the hardest working person I have ever met, and everything she does is with purpose (which I am a strong believer in too) - I honestly couldn't do this without her."

Currently working as a freelance wardrobe and fashion stylist, Mutabazi brings her creative curiosity for people and their stories to her work.

Having already collaborated and worked with the likes of Thelma Plum, Zan Rowe, and Rhys Nicholson, the talented stylist continues to push boundaries and redefine visual storytelling with thoughtfulness, diversity, and creative authenticity.

Karinda Mutabazi working behind the scenes on the David Jones X IFP runway. (Image: Indigenous Fashion Projects)

With Rowland having recently announced his First Nations-operated and owned sunglasses brand, Rowland Vision will be expanding into new niches, the opportunity with David Jones and Australian Fashion Week marked a new era for the talented creative, an area both consumers and the community hope to see Rowland pursue further.

That said, like most young creatives, Rowland already has a series of projects planned post-fashion week, one of those being an international relocation to Italy.

"I am actually moving to Rome (yes, Italy) five days after the show, so let's just wait and see what happens I guess," Rowland told Style Up.

Lindyn Rowland. (Image: Rowland Vision)

Whilst he may be making a bigger international move later this month, this week Rowland has made all the right moves to gain and retain the media's spotlight.

Bringing his creative vision, upbeat personality and love of fashion to the runway, guests are bound to be wowed by what Rowland and Mutabazi serve up at Thursday evening's IFP X David Jones runway.

