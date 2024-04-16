Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Super Rugby Pacific racist slur investigation closed

Melissa Woods -
An investigation has been unable to substantiate claims of racial abuse towards Frank Lomani. (Image: James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

An investigation into alleged racial abuse of Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani by a Melbourne Rebels fan during a Super Rugby Pacific match has found the claim could not be substantiated.

Super Rugby Pacific competition management, with the assistance of the Rebels and Rugby Australia, opened an investigation following the round seven match in Melbourne earlier this month.

Lomani was sent from AAMI Park after elbowing Rebels lock Josh Canham in the head and the Fijian international appeared to react to a member of the crowd.

The Drua issued a statement that Lomani was racially abused, with their coach Mick Byrne calling for a life ban for the perpetrator.

However the investigation could not affirm the allegations.

"A thorough investigation has now been completed into the allegation and based on the evidence available the allegation of racial abuse could not be substantiated," said a statement issued by tournament officials SANZAR on Monday.

"The competition maintains a zero tolerance towards any anti-social behaviour by spectators and, while the competition encourages fans to cheer for their team, it expects that respect should always be shown for others."

Melissa Woods - AAP

"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."