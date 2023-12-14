Wiradjuri artist Shelby-Rae Lyons collaborates with Sportsgirl on Acknowledgement of Country plaque

Proud Wiradjuri woman, artist and creator of Marara Designs, Shelby-Rae Lyons has partnered with Sportsgirl to collaborate on the fashion brand's newly-launched Acknowledgement of Country plaque.

To further honour, acknowledge and show respect for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the rightful and sovereign Traditional Custodians and Owners of the land, Lyons has joined forces with Sportsgirl to create a meaningful, intentional and sustainable Acknowledgement of Country that will be present in all (130+) Sportsgirl stores via a physical and online plaque.

"If you told me when I started my business that I would be the first Aboriginal woman to collaborate and work alongside Sportsgirl I would of told you, you are dreaming… but here I am and I did it," said artist Shelby-Rae Lyons.

"I have been lucky enough to have designed and produced over 130 plaques that hang in every store across Australia and a digital version for their website.

"Sportsgirl took my work nationally, and what a dream come true."

Artist Shelby-Rae Lyons on Country. (Image: sportsgirl.com.au)

Recognised as just of the many ways the brand is striving to reflect their ongoing commitment to reconciliation, the design on the plaque represents people of all genders coming together and feeling as one when walking into a Sportsgirl shop and putting the brands clothing on.

"We are grateful for our Acknowledgement of Country and Shelby-Rae's artwork displayed in stores, and can't wait to see generation Sportsgirl embrace this important step for our business," said the Sportsgirl team.

Aside from her involvement in designing the plaques, Lyons was also invited to be a part of Sportsgirl's seasonal December campaign.

"Not only have I been lucky enough to have had this opportunity, I was also invited to be apart of their campaign "here's to you" and their December campaign coming up with some amazing women who I've been lucky enough to stand beside…again something I never knew was possible for me became possible," she said.

"To be featured in each store window across Australia still blows my mind."

Artist Shelby-Rae Lyons on country. (Image: sportsgirl.com.au)

Born in Narrandera NSW and having grown up in Griffith NSW with her parents and brother, Lyons has intertwined her knowledge and passion for culture, into everything she does – including her business.

Aside from being a proud 26-year-old Wiradjuri woman, mother to three beautiful boys and a supportive partner, Lyons is also the founder of her own home and lifestyle brand, Marara Designs.

"I started Marara Designs to educate and help my kids learn about their culture. I started off creating little things here and there for them, and of course some home decor for myself (if you know me personally, I have a big love for interior design)," she said.

"Artists run in my family so I've always had the best role models and influences around me my whole life. My love for graphic design and art in general has always played a huge part in my life, so being able to mix my culture and designs together. I didn't hesitate in growing my business to share with everyone and to help embed my culture into as many homes and workspaces as I can."

Artist Shelby-Rae Lyons with Sportsgirl's new Acknowledgement of Country plaque. (Image: sportsgirl.com.au)

Now known as the first Aboriginal artist to collaborate with Sportsgirl, Lyons has cemented her position as a significantly successful First Nations creative both with and without the backing of Marara Designs.

"Sportsgirl HQ team members have become family and what a ride we have been on over the last 10 months, they were welcomed onto my home Country, in Narrandugera on Wiradjuri Country something they have been so passionate about doing to connect with my mob and understand where I come from and to engage in all I am and where I call home," she said.

With a booming business and growing reputation, Lyons has a series of noteworthy projects already in the works for 2024.

For more fashion, beauty and lifestyle news subscribe for free to the Style Up newsletter.