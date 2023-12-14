Aliesha Newman departs Swans in cross-town shift to Giants

Sydney small forward Aliesha Newman will swap red and white for orange and charcoal in 2024 after trading to GWS in exchange for pick 30 in next week's AFLW draft.

Newman arrived at the Swans ahead of their inaugural season last year following six seasons between Melbourne and Collingwood.

A proud Ningy Ningy woman, the 28-year-old designed Sydney's jumper worn during Indigenous round but heartbreakingly missed the game with concussion.

She celebrated a goal with a passionate tug at the guernsey when the club donned it again in the Swans' elimination final win over Gold Coast.

Aliesha Newman celebrates a goal in the jumper she designed during Sydney's elimination final win over Gold Coast in November. (Image: AAP)

One of Sydney's most experienced players, the club thanked Newman for her services through their first two years in the competition.

"Aliesha has been a wonderful contributor of the Swans, and brought her AFLW experience to help us form the build of this team," Swans executive general manager Kate Mahony said.

"Aliesha provided the Swans with exciting moments on the field for our fans and members. She also did a wonderful job in designing our inaugural Marn Grook guernsey, which will remain a special part of the club's history.

"We wish Aliesha all the best with her future in the AFLW."

The Giants receive her services and pick 34 as part of the trade.

Her new home is excited to bring in 'an explosive footballer who loves to run and carry, Newman can play as a permanent forward or on the wing.

"We are rapt to acquire someone of Aliesha's talent and experience and we can't wait to welcome her to the club," GWS executive general manager," football strategy and operations Briana Harvey said.

"With over 50 AFLW games to her name, Aliesha has shown she's an extremely dangerous player around goals and we are excited to see her showcase her talent in GIANTS colours next season.

"With Aliesha's addition, as well as welcoming Brisbane Lions premiership player Mikayla Pauga to the club, and our strong draft hand at next week's Draft, we feel the club is in a great position for success in the future."

Newman arrives at the Giants with 58 AFLW games under her belt.