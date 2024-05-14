Liandra debuts at Australian Fashion Week with solo runway

Feminine and laid back yet chic and aesthetically practical, few would argue that First Nations fashion brand Liandra is steering the ship when it comes to the industry's top-performing Indigenous fashion brands.

Further cementing itself as an industry leader this week, Liandra showcased at Pandora's Australian Fashion Week (AFW) as the event's only First Nations brand to have its own solo runway.

Having participated in the Indigenous Fashion Projects and Next Gen runways in previous years, 2024 marks a special celebration for brand founder and designer, Liandra Gaykamangu.

"I really see this show as a bit of a rebirth of the brand. It's definitely a very natural progression of who we are, but also where we're trying to be," Gaykamangu told Vogue Magazine Australia leading up to her brands runway.

"Next Gen was a really beautiful step for us to take last year. It was a natural kind of growth for me as a designer. It was sort of like having my hand held and gently being released into the wild."

Models on the Liandra runway at Australian Fashion Week. (Image: Getty Images)

Aside from stealing the spotlight with a solo runway, Liandra also saw AFW as the perfect opportunity to present their newest collection, which saw the popular fashion brand move into more lifestyle ready-to-wear garments, as apposed to just resort and swimmer.

Labelled 'Essence', the new collection saw Gaykamangu utilise the symbol of the native honeybees in Eastern Arnhem Land to blend the personal with stories of her culture and clan.

A model walking the runway wearing Liandra at Australian Fashion Week. (Image: Getty Images)

A model wearing Liandra at Australian Fashion Week. (Image: Getty Images)

Featuring a variety of vibrantly hued orange and green, sarongs, swimwear pop-overs, day dresses and more, the new Essence collection was as cool, calm and collected as the laidback lifestyle brand itself.

Upon the runway's finale, models walked the catwalk with a lively smile and bop to their step.

The joy and celebration that filled the room upon the show's conclusion was a joyous moment that celebrated and marked a new era for Liandra, one Style Up believe will only grow the brand's status and popularity with both local and international consumers.

Fashion designer Liandra Gaykamangu at Australian Fashion Week. (Image: Getty Images)

Priding themselves on creating quality swim and ready-to-wear pieces with timeless designs and signature prints, Liandra is a brand that continues to be inspired by Aboriginal Australian culture, season after season.

Whilst this show did solitify Liandra's position as the brand to watch in 2024, we are bound to see Gaykamangu take Liandra even further this year.

