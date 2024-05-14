First Nations model Nardia Blackhall on volunteering, participating and attending Australian Fashion Week

While she may be familiar will stepping in front of the camera and walking the runway, this year First Nations model Nardia Blackhall will be attending and participating in Australian Fashion Week not just as a model, but an industry volunteer.

With 2024 marking Blackhall's first year attending Australian Fashion Week (AFW), the emerging model is hoping that getting involved in the event in more ways than one opens a variety of new doors and opportunities.

Having participated in Melbourne Fashion Festival earlier this year, Blackhall has opted to focus on the larger scale runways, designating her energy to networking and seeking further opportunities at these events and runways.

"This is my first year being involved in AFW, and I couldn't be more excited about contributing to such an amazing event," she said.

"Over the past few months, I participated in the Melbourne Fashion Festival and walked in the Fashion Runway.

"These experiences kicked off my year on a high note. However, apart from these exciting moments, my year so far has been relatively quiet, allowing me to focus on upcoming opportunities and projects."

First Nations model Nardia Blackhall. (Image: Atorina Saliba)

Choosing to volunteer behind the scenes as well as walking the runway, Blackhall is looking forward to being apart of both aspects of AFW this year.

"My involvement in AFW this year is particularly exciting because I'll be gaining valuable behind-the-scenes insight. As someone who's only ever been in the runways and never behind-the-scenes, this opportunity to experience the event from the other side is incredibly valuable to me," she said.

"I'm eager to gain as much knowledge as I can about the logistics, coordination, and creative processes that go into making AFW such a success.

"Being able to contribute through volunteer work adds another layer of fulfilment, allowing me to play a role in supporting the event's smooth operation while also expanding my understanding of the fashion industry as a whole."

"What I'm most looking forward to about participating in and attending AFW is the opportunity to experience the energy and creativity firsthand. I'm excited to attend the David Jones Indigenous Fashion Projects Runway, as well as gaining insights into the backstage workings of the fashion world."

Nardia Blackhall. (Image: Atorina Saliba)

Nardia Blackhall. (Image: Atorina Saliba)

Similar to other Indigenous models participating in this year's event, Blackhall is proud to see greater representation of First Nations designers, models and creatives.

Shinning a spotlight on the unique talent of First Nations creatives is something AFW is inherently known for improving each and every year.

"I'm incredibly proud and thrilled to see the representation of First Nations designers at this year's AFW," she said.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and showcase the rich diversity and talent within Australia's Indigenous fashion community."

Nardia Blackhall on the runway at the 2023 Global Indigenous Runway. (Image: Lucas Dawson)

Whilst AFW may have only just begun, the young model said she already has plans for the remainder of 2024 to be as busy as this week itself, saying she is most looking forward to Cairns Indigenous Art Fair and the Brisbane Fashion Festival.

"Looking ahead, I'm eagerly anticipating the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair and the Brisbane Fashion Festival. Additionally, I have a couple of exciting projects coming up, though I can't reveal the details just yet," she said.

