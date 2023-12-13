Blake Coleman signs on for VFL return following Lions axeing

Recently delisted Brisbane Lion Blake Coleman will return to the VFL in 2024 after signing with standalone club Williamstown.

The Seagulls picked up the handy forward after 52 goals from 50 games across three seasons in the Lions' seconds, including a 22-goal effort in their campaign to this years' preliminary final.

Coleman left Brisbane without a contract offered for 2024 after graduating from the club's academy - via QAFL side Morningside, to join brother Keidean in the squad in 2020, but was unable to break into the senior side during his time there.

The 21-year-old quickly arrived at NTFL side Darwin Buffaloes, joining ex-teammates Rhys Mathieson and Mitch Robinson, where he's averaged 15 touches across four games this season.

It was a return to the Top End for the Dalabon man, who was born in Katherine and grew up in the small town of Barunga before moving to Queensland.

Coleman joins Williamstown after the club's return from a disappointing 2022 to play finals.

The Gulls' new recruit helped end their season with two majors in Lions colours in this years' semi final at Brighton Homes Arena.

Williamstown welcomed Coleman via Instagram on Wednesday.

"Coleman is a skilful forward with elite aerial ability. Recruited from Morningside, where he took one of the State League competition's marks of the year, the 21-year-old was drafted by Brisbane Lions with their first pick in the 2020 AFL draft. This year he registered 22 goals in the VFL and showcased a career-best season. Welcome Blake!," the club wrote in a post.