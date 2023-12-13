Team Dargan seeks support ahead of 2024 boxing campaign

Team Dargan has put out a call seeking new sponsors to support Wiradjuri, Mununjali and Irish boxer, Shanell Dargan transition into 2024.

Dargan has ambitious plans to become a formidable force in the boxing scene, with support from sponsors vital for the realisation of these goals.

Boasting a record of 3 wins, 1 loss and 2 draws, the Super Bantamweight athlete hailing from Campbelltown, NSW transitioned from a budding singing sensation, having brought the nation the tears in her emotional X-Factor debut in 2014.

"I will be looking to add some more belts to my collection and bring some more exciting fights to your tvs," Dargan said.

"2023 has been good but I promise you 2024 will be even better you ain't seen nothing yet."

Dargan's most recent bout with Amber Amelia resulted in a unanimous decision win, earning her the Australian Super Bantamweight Title.

Despite the intensive training regimen of boxers, it doesn't always pay the bills, hence why Team Dargan is seeking support - so the 30-year-old can continue her journey on this path to representing her people and country.

Dargan expressed gratitude to those who have already contributed, forming a familial bond that has underpinned her success throughout the year.

"I have had some beautiful/people and companies who have become family after helping support my dreams, you guys have been the back bone to my success this year," Dargan said

Potential sponsors are reminded that their contributions are 100 per cent tax-deductible and will directly impact the pursuit of Dargan's aspirations.

Prospective sponsors can contact Team Dargan via Facebook.