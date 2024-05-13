Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

BHP support to help quell domestic violence in Pilbara

David Prestipino -
Caption (left to right): Mitzi Cassidy – AFLS Community Engagement Worker, Hedland, Stephanie Brahim – AFLS Regional Coordinator Manager, Hedland, Cindy Dunham – BHP General Manager Port, Gary Tan – AFLS Solicitor.

Resources giant BHP has backed the nationwide push to quell family and domestic violence, with a new partnership to boost social support services for high-risk Indigenous people across the Pilbara region.

Aboriginal Family Legal Service chair and Palkyu man Bill Milroy said the organisation's two-year deal with BHP was critical, given the overrepresentation of Aboriginal women as victims of family and domestic violence in Western Australia's North West.

"Rates of family assaults and breaches of family violence restraining orders in the Pilbara have been steadily growing over the last decade." he said.

In Newman they had tripled since 2015-16, more than tripled in South Hedland and Roebourne since 2014-15, and more than quadrupled in Karratha since 2014-15.

Aboriginal women in WA were 45 times more likely to be assaulted by their spouse or partner than non-Aboriginal women, and 17.5 times more likely to be murdered.

"Our partnership with BHP will strengthen our existing service delivery footprint and meet demand for culturally-safe, client-centric and trauma-informed legal assistance and social service delivery," Mr Milroy said.

The BHP partnership comes after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese agreed at a National Cabinet meeting on Friday to provide $9.3 billion to the states and territories over five years, to help them support homelessness, crisis support and build and repair social housing across the country.

The cabinet also said Tuesday's 2024 Federal Budget would allocate billions of dollars for new homes, with $1 billion administered via the National Housing Infrastructure Facility for crisis and transitional accommodation for women, youth and children.

AFLS's partnership with BHP would allow the continued employment of a community engagement worker, and extend its social services across the Pilbara, with a new Indigenous family advocate role in Hedland.

"The CEW will continue to provide cultural navigation for our office, connect clients to our service and provide preventive education to the community," Mr Milroy said.

"The family advocate would provide intensive case management support to victims requiring holistic needs, as well as legal support."

AFLSA chief executive Gail Dodd said community engagement and preventive education, along with integrated legal and social service delivery, was critical to minimising the risk of violence and meeting the needs of clients.

"Our programs are designed to encourage clients to approach and seek assistance from AFLS before their situation escalates," she said.

"This is critical to minimising the potential for further harm to the client and their family, and the potential for police, juice or child protection system involvement in the future."

Ms Dodd recently slammed the WA government for its "chronic underfunding" of family violence prevention and legal services, after it announced an additional $96.4 million for FVPLS.

She said its $5.75m allocation of funding over two years for Aboriginal and community-led initiatives fell short of requirements.

"While we welcome dedicated investments into Aboriginal family safety, a two-year funding is a band aid response to a pervasive health and welfare problem," Ms Dodd said.

"There is nothing in this announcement to support the FVPLS units in WA to ensure the ongoing sustainability of culturally safe, trauma informed, best practice service delivery for Aboriginal victims of family violence and sexual assault."

Ms Dodd disagreed with WA Premier Roger Cook, who said the reform plan was developed through extensive Indigenous consultation.

"Where, then, are the reform initiatives that reflect our ongoing advocacy for culturally safe legal assistance for Aboriginal women and children victims?" she said.

"AFLS encouraged the government to work closely and genuinely with the FVPLS units to ensure the adequacy and longevity of funding, which is critical to improving safety outcomes for Aboriginal families and building stronger communities."

The government said the program was informed by the Family and Domestic Violence Taskforce, formed last September.

Ms Dodd's criticism was backed by Kurin Minang law academic and human rights expert Dr Hannah McGlade, who has worked and written extensively on the issue.

"There has never been an appropriate response to this, and the funding announced, while welcomed, will still not meet the need," Dr McGlade said.

"In this latest funding we have seen $50m go to an expansion of states services, police, child welfare and corrections. These systems have proven to be unsafe and failing women, children and families.

"Systemic discrimination is entrenched with mothers and children being treated in a punitive damaging manner."

BHP's partnership approach with AFLS - an integrated legal and social support service for victims and survivors of FDV and sexual assault - would help the organisation deliver its preventative programs and services.

Cindy Dunham, BHP's general manager of ports in WA, said the rates of family and domestic violence, particularly in regional WA communities, were "really concerning".

"For us, it's about standing with our communities and backing local organisations like AFLS," she said.

"So we are very pleased to support efforts that can help bring about much-needed change."

