Territory grants open to support suicide prevention projects

The Territory government and Northern Territory Primary Health Network will jointly invest $300,000 to support community-led activities that raise awareness and support suicide prevention across the NT.

Applications for the seventh round of the Northern Territory Suicide Prevention Community Grants opened on the weekend.

Northern Territory PHN are adding $100,000 to the government's $200,000, for community members and non-government organisations to apply for grants between $500 and $10,000 to assist in raising awareness about suicide prevention.

The government noted in a statement on Saturday that since 2018 it had invested more than $1.4 million in funding provided to 194 community projects across all regions of the Territory through the grant program.

The program aims to support locally-led activities and projects that progress one or more of the identified priority areas for suicide prevention across the community, in areas such as sport, culture and well-being.

The government said it aims to "empower non-government organisations and community members to deliver important localised suicide prevention projects" across the Territory.

NT Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Selena Uibo said the Territory's suicide statistics are "sadly the highest in the country, and that is why our Territory Labor Government is putting so much effort into reducing suicide rates".

"Every Territorian deserves access to the best mental health and suicide prevention support and these grants will enable more people to access the help they need – no matter if you are in an urban area, regional centre or remote location," she said.

"Suicide affects the whole family and community. These grants offer opportunities for innovative projects that can help reduce the impact of suicide and support struggling Territorians through difficult times."

Applications can be submitted to grantsnt.nt.gov.au until Friday, 14 June 2024. More information about the Suicide Prevention Grants Scheme is available online at Suicide Prevention Community Grant, or by phone at the Mental Health, Alcohol and Other Drugs Branch on 08 8999 2691.