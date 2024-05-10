Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar set for West Coast debut

Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar will complete a fairy-tale journey into the big time when he makes his AFL debut against Collingwood on Sunday.

Dewar has been rewarded off the back of strong form in the WAFL where he has averaged over 10 disposals per game and registered at least one goal in each of his five appearances.

The 20-year-old was originally identified by the club's Next Generation Academy scouts and relocated from the Goldfields region to play in the WAFL for Subiaco.

Dewar played all 18 games for the Eagles' WAFL side in 2023, kicking 10 goals and averaging 10 disposals.

He continued to impress throughout the pre-season and has been named as an emergency on several occasions this year before finally receiving his opportunity this weekend.

Tyrell Dewar has been in strong form in the WAFL. (Image: West Coast Eagles)

Dewar was told the news at a club training session during the week and said that he was thankful for his coach Adam Simpson for giving him the chance to play at the elite level.

West Coast's Academy Manager Chris Brown lauded Dewar's journey from Kalgoorlie to the big stage.

"I first met him back in 2019 at Digger Daws Oval in Kalgoorlie – he ran an absolute muck in one of our academy sessions," Brown recounted to the Eagles' playing group.

"We got him in, he came up to Wesley College and got involved in the program up here, got himself drafted as a Cat B rookie a couple of years ago and has become a role model and mentor for our NGA program."

Dewar has been named to replace the injured Noah Long, who is set for an extended stint on the sidelines after straining his PCL against Essendon last weekend.

The Eagles have also included veteran Andrew Gaff, Jayden Hunt, Jamaine Jones, Ryan Maric and Harry Edwards in an extended 26-man squad.