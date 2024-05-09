Lions honour past, present and future with 2024 Indigenous jumper

The Brisbane Lions have released their 2024 Indigenous jumper, with the central theme being listening to the past, acknowledging the present and moving forward together.

The guernsey was designed with the assistance of Lardil woman and Mornington Island artist Renee Wilson, who is a relative of star forward Charlie Cameron.

The design is comprised of three key elements – the past, present and future.

Depicted on the left side of the artwork are three beings arriving at Mornington Island, symbolising the origins of the Lardil people and honouring their past.

The Lardil people – the traditional custodians of Mornington Island – believe that three people were the first beings to arrive there.

Throughout the centre and bottom of the artwork, there is the blue of the ocean in the middle surrounding Mornington Island.

Below that features the main sources of food on Mornington Island for the Lardil people – turtle (barun), fish (yaka) and dugong (kendabal).

Above the island, three figures gaze towards a boat and the stars, serving as a poignant reminder of the impact of the Stolen Generation on the present and historical experiences of the Lardil people.

Finally, the right side of the artwork acknowledges the future and the importance of maintaining and preserving culture by passing it on to the next generation.

Brisbane Lions' away version of their 2024 Indigenous jumper, designed by Renee Wilson.

The inside neckline includes the six totems of the current Indigenous players on Brisbane's list: Charlie Cameron (shovelnose shark), Callum Ah Chee (wallaby), Keidean Coleman (jumping kangaroo), Ally Anderson (emu), Courtney Hodder (turtle) and Dakota Davidson (black swan).

Wilson told media that the theme of the jumper is from the Lardil phrase 'Merri Dilangka'.

"We're not forgetting where we've come from and that's an important part, which is why the theme is, Merri Dilangka," Wilson said.

"We always have to remember where we come from, where we are now as a people and where we are heading.

"Having Indigenous rounds in the AFL is really important because it gives us a sense of pride.

"It is important for us because that's our identity, as that is us, who we are, our culture and it is important to share our stories and culture, it is all part of education."

There are two versions of the jumper – a home strip, which will be worn against Richmond in Round 10, and an away strip, which is set to be worn for the Round 11 clash against Hawthorn.

The jumpers will be worn by both the AFL and AFLW teams during their respective Indigenous Rounds, which is the first time in the club's history that this will occur.