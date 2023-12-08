Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Vanuatu region

A tsunami warning for the coasts of Vanuatu and New Caledonia has passed, the US Tsunami Warning System says, after an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Vanuatu region.

It earlier said that hazardous tsunami waves from the earthquake were possible within 300km of the epicentre along the coasts of Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said the magnitude of the quake was 7, which it had earlier pegged at 6.6.

The quake was at a depth of 10km, GFZ said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the earthquake at 7.1 magnitude, with a depth of 48km.

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said there was no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories.

Australian Associated Press