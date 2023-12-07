Toseland spins web around NSW at National Championships

Victorian leg-spinner Bailey Toseland has lead his side to victory with a six-wicket haul against New South Wales Metro at the Under 19 Male National Championships.

The Taungurung leg-spinner took 6-8 from seven overs - the best bowling figures of the Championships to date - in Victoria Metro's 70-run win over NSW Metro in Round 3 on Sunday.

In defence of 7-229, Victorian Metro captain Harry Dixon waited until the 29th over of NSW Metro's chase before turning to the leg spin of Toseland, which paid immediate dividends.

With the chasing side comfortably poised at 2-127, Toseland struck on the third ball of his spell, dismissing Ryan Hicks (23 from 56), who in pulling a Toseland drag down, picked out the leg-side sweeper.

The Essendon product stuck again an over later, his second wicket coming after trapping NSW Metro's new batter, Trystan Kennedy (4 from 12) leg before wicket after the right hander played back to a length Toseland leg break.

Effecting three wickets in as many overs, Toseland went on to change the course of the match in the third over of his spell, dismissing NSW Metro's set batter, opener and high-scorer, Sam Kostas (46 from 75) caught in the deep on the leg side after the right hander elected to slog sweep against the spin.

With NSW Metro all of a sudden on the ropes at 5-137, Toseland continued his wicket-taking ways to swing the match heavily in Victoria Metro's favour.

The right-armer went on to pickup the wickets of Addison Sheriff (3 from 11) and Cameron Frendo (8 from 14) in his fourth and fifth overs respectively, before collecting his sixth wicket in Hamish Reynolds (4 from 9) in the 39th over, all but sealing the outcome of the match.

Earlier in the match, Victoria Metro set NSW Metro 230 for victory on the back of 86 (97) from opener Harry Dixon.

Toseland, batting at seven, contributed 22 from 25 balls.

In addition to Under 19 level, Toseland has previously represented Victoria at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships in Alice Springs.

He was also a member of the National Indigenous cricket team that toured Vanuatu earlier this year, before captaining the side in a T20 at the MCG last month.

With a round left to play, Toseland sits sixth on the top performing (bowling) table of the Championships, having taken nine wickets at an average of 10.

Victoria Metro currently sit fourth on the Championships table ahead of their third place playoff against Western Australia.