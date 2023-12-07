Jobs Events Advertise
National Indigenous Times

Australia, PNG set to ink defence pact during visit

Dominic Giannini -
Anthony Albanese and PNG Prime Minister James Marape will meet in Canberra. (Image: Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

A new defence agreement is poised to be signed when Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape is hosted by Anthony Albanese.

The two leaders will meet in Canberra on Thursday when the delayed agreement is expected to be inked.

Australia had hoped to have the pact signed in the first half of the year but it was delayed after a backlash in PNG, when a similar agreement with the United States caused a domestic uproar about a loss of sovereignty.

PNG will recruit Australian police officers in key positions as part of the deal, according to Reuters, who cited Minister of State Justin Tkatchenko.

The pact will also span defence and biosecurity.

The Pacific island nation and Australia's closest northern neighbour has been struggling with tribal violence in its highland region.

Mr Marape at one stage instructed police and military to use lethal force to curb the violence if necessary.

Australia has been looking to bolster its security arrangements in the Pacific after China signed a policing pact with the Solomon Islands.

There are concerns in Canberra about China securing a foothold in the region.

with Reuters

Dominic Giannini - AAP

   Related Articles   

news
news
opinion
news

   More by Dominic Giannini   

news
news
news
sport
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."