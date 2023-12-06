B-Town Warriors return with hard-hitting anthem

After a six-year hiatus, B-Town Warriors are making a comeback with the release of B-Town Biz, an old-school jazz/funk/trap anthem.

The group, which is mostly comprised of 20-year-old Indigenous people from the western New South Wales town of Bourke, return in collaboration with established charity organisation, Desert Pea Media (DPM).

Deliver a compelling real-world anthem, B-Town Biz embraces cultural identity, delivering unfiltered truth-telling.

It showcases turntablism by Bliss & Eso producer IZM, beats by Sydney-based underground legend HAZY and features introduces 20-year-old Barkindji/Wangkumara artist from Bourke, LAWLESS.

Lorraine Dutton, a.k.a. LAWLESS said, "If you wanna be a role model, You've gotta stand up and speak for what you believe is right."

"No matter who or what you're up against – we're all here for a reason."

Since 2017, the B-Town Warriors, originally forming as 15-year-old high school students have partnered with DPM, gaining recognition for socially conscious and politically impactful music.

Recognised for their high energy, sharp hip hop bars and compelling hooks, the renewed collaboration with the DPM team marks a significant moment for both the crew and the community.

"This work is all about relationships, trust, friendship. All the good stuff," Creative Director of Desert Pea Media, Toby Finlayson said.

"It's such an honour to watch these amazing young people grow, not only as artists and creatives but as people.

"It's a deep privilege to be invited on country, and to contribute to this movement for truth-telling and cultural change."

In 2016, B-Town Warriors and DPM launched their debut single, People of the Red Sunset, which gained a spot rotation on Triple J.

The track got international recognition and became a summer anthem in 2017, accumulating more than 400,000 views on YouTube.

The crew followed up with four additional releases, including the 2018 hit Thundercloud, which earned a National Indigenous Music Award and featuring on Channel 10's The Project.

Desert Pea Media's primary goal is to empower voices of rural and remote Australia, generate opportunities and instigate meaningful change.

'B-Town Biz' stands as the outcome of the dynamic collaboration between B-Town Warriors and DPM, presenting a compelling musical narrative that tackles socio-political issues, and igniting conversations.

Inspired by the people of Bourke, the track resonates with the daily lives and challenges of the band's hometown community.