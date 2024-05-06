Tigers accept lengthy ban for veteran half Aidan Sezer's hip drop tackle

The Tigers will be without half Aidan Sezer for the next month with the club accepting a four-match issued for his 'hip drop' tackle on Bulldogs forward Josh Curran on Saturday.

Sezer faced a lengthy-ban for the dangerous contact after appearing to trap Curran with his legs and pull him down from behind in the tackle described as "ugly" by commentators.

The veteran was offered four weeks with an early guilty plea - taken up by the Tigers, and risked an additional week on the sidelines if found guilty at the panel.

Sezer was placed on report for the incident, but surprisingly avoided being sent to the sin-bin as regularly dished out for hip-drops.

Post-match, Wests coach Benji Marshall responded "not sure" to questions around his concerns looking at the incident after a fiery match resulting in either side being sighted three times by the NRL judiciary.

"Well he didn't get sin-binned, so maybe not. Usually those get sin-binned in they're pretty bad...but who knows," Marshall said.

It was Sezer's third dangerous contact charge for the season, with the previous two sightings resulting in fines.

The 32-year-old will miss their upcoming games with Newcastle, the Dolphins, North Queensland and St George.

At the Dragons, fullback Tyrell Sloan has been offered a $3,000 fine with an early guilty plea for tripping Cronulla's Sione Katoa in Sunday afternoon's grudge-match.

Slona faces two weeks on the sidelines if St George take it to the panel fail to overturn the decision this week.