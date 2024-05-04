Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Hawthorn release Chance Bateman-inspired Indigenous jumper

Jackson Clark -
Hawthorn have unveiled their 2024 Indigenous jumper. (Image: Hawthorn FC)

Hawthorn has released its 2024 Indigenous jumper, inspired by premiership player Chance Bateman, which will be worn during this year's Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

The Ballardong and Noongar man was a trailblazer for the club as the first Indigenous player to reach the 100-game milestone and achieve life membership.

Bateman finished his career with 177 games across 13 seasons and was a key contributor in the Hawks' grand final triumph over Geelong in 2008.

The 42-year-old teamed up with Whadjuk, Ballardong and Eastern Arrernte artist Jade Dolman to help tell his story.

"It's such a special honour to have the guernsey represent my journey to the Hawks and my time there," Bateman told Hawthorn Media.

"That time of my life is something I'll always look back on as being really special for me.

"To have my story in a First Nations art form is something I'll forever be proud of."

The design tells the story of Bateman's journey representing the club, and also those who came before him.

It includes a number of intricate and sentimental elements that centre around a hawk, located in the middle of the jumper.

Around the hawk are maps of the Australian states, which signify where players have come from to represent Hawthorn.

The circles that feature across the front and back of the jumper depict a story of the club's players, members and supporters all being connected the club, while the back of the jumper includes a map of the Ballardong region, where Bateman and Dolman both come from.

Hawthorn's 2024 Indigenous jumper, designed by Chance Bateman and Jade Dolman. (Image: Hawthorn FC)

"This project came about from Chance Bateman – he messaged me and asked if I would be willing to pain his story about representing the club," Dolman said.

"There's a lot of different elements in this design.

"There is the hawk, which is the focal part of the design, we've got a map of different states where Indigenous players who have represented Hawthorn have come from.

"We have the Ballardong map, which is his connection and my connection to Hawthorn."

Bateman said that it will be 'amazing' to see the Hawthorn players don the jumper for Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

"To see the boys run out in it will just be an amazing day," he said.

"It will be something (great), not only me, but for every that has been involved in my journey."

The Hawks have also released a 26-minute video on YouTube titled CHANCE: The Story of Chance Bateman, which honours the ex-player's career and subsequent journey leading up to the design of this jumper.

"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."