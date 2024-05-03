Indigenous All Stars duo named in Queensland Origin squad ahead of women's series opener

Reigning Dally M Medallist Tamika Upton is among the headline selections of Queensland's State of Origin squad for game one of the series in less than a fortnight for what will be her fifth year in the Maroons jumper.

Queensland announced their 20-player squad on Thursday, with Upton still riding on a two-try performance in her Knights come-from-behind win to lift last year's NRLW premiership trophy over Gold Coast.

Upton played both games in Queensland's surprise series win in 2023, and will likely be a key role in the Maroons plans to go back-to-back in the first three-game women's series.

She's joined by 2023 debutant, Jillaroo and fellow Indigenous All Stars representative Keilee Joseph in the squad.

Māori All Stars Destiny Brill, Shannon Mato, Tazmin Rapana and Zehara Temara were also selected on Friday.

"We tried to keep those that were in the winning series from last year and I think it's a good opportunity to showcase how well they're tracking through our BMD (Queensland Women's) Premiership as well," Maroons coach Tahnee Norris told media on Friday.

"From our emerging camp we selected 30 players and all 30 were told that we're going to need that whole crew to actually get us through three games.

"It's the first time we've done it so it's a whole new experience for all of us, so we'll be tapping into that and if we need to make changes in Game's Two and Three then we'll look to those that we-re included in our 30 squad."

The series kicks off on the eve of the NRL's Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium - two months before round one of the NRLW season's start.

NSW are yet to announce their side, but helped launch the series with Indigenous All Stars and Sky Blues representatives Jaime Chapman and Olivia Kernick (also a Māori All Stars representative) in Brisbane last month.

"We've had lots of time to prepare. I know the Blues girls are definitely ready," Chapman said in April.

"We just need the Blatchys Blues to get their tickets, bring their wigs and join us at Suncorp. It's exciting times."

Chapman also comes in off hot form from her most recent NRLW fixture where she crossed over for a hatrick in last year's decider for an unlucky Titans outfit.

The 22-year-old insisted her heart is still with her home state, and even lives just south of the border in Tweed Heads.

Kernick is looking to snatch bragging rights back after success on debut in 2022.

"Obviously we want the Shield back but the focus is far more on us doing our job...if we do that right then we will get the Shield back," Kernick said in April.