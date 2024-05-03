Territory draft prospect Tatyana Perry details week with Gold Coast Suns

Talented Territory teenager Tatyana Perry has recently had the opportunity to train and play alongside the Gold Coast Suns' AFLW squad.

Perry spent the week in Queensland and featured in the Suns' practice matches against West Coast and a QAFLW team.

The 17-year-old is a member of both the Northern Territory Academy and AFL Academy and is considered one of the NT's best AFLW draft prospects this year.

Perry said that it was a great opportunity to spend a week in an elite football environment.

"I got the opportunity to come down and be part of the team for the week which was a great opportunity," Perry said.

"The week was spent training with the girls and getting the opportunity to do things I don't at home.

"The first game was fun – it's a lot more physical compared to games up in the NT – (and) the girls got around me which was great.

"I spent time with (AFLW dietician) Alyssa (Koenen) learning about nutrition and little things like that.

"On field, getting to learn off the squad, seeing how they set up and their structures has been great to see."

Tatyana Perry in action for the Gold Coast Suns' AFLW team. (Image: Gold Coast Suns)

Perry has produced excellent football in the Northern Territory for junior club Palmerston over the past handful of years.

After a tremendous junior career, she stepped up to senior football seamlessly, winning the Northern Territory Football League Women's Premier League Rising Star award in 2022/23.

Last season, the Palmerston co-captain was selected for the NTFL's representative match against Essendon in January, and she has previously represented both the Northern Territory and Allies at national level.

Perry now has her sights set on being invited to the AFLW Draft Combine.

"(My goals are) probably just to make the draft combine, I'm really focused on that, I've been training as much as I can back home – that's my number one priority this year," she said.

"The game is a lot more physical and faster than what I've played before so they're things I'll look to work on too."

Perry represented the AFL Academy against the U23 All-Stars team at Ikon Park last month.

Northern Territory Talent Manager Shannon Millar told SEN Top End that Perry was a "great talent".

"She is a great talent and one of the strongest (Territory prospects) coming through at the moment," Millar said.

"She reads the ball really well and doesn't hesitate around the ball."